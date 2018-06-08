According to Strategy Analytics, by 2022, more than 4 in 10 employees around the world are expected to be mobile and with an increasing need for workplace mobility, Acer has incorporated Gemalto miniaturized embedded SIM (eSIM) into its Swift 7 laptops to offer ultra-portable always-connected PCs that enable users to be connected on the go.

Acer Unveils Always-on 4G LTE Windows 10 Laptop

Compliant with the GSMA Remote SIM Provisioning specifications, Gemalto eSIM is fully integrated with Windows 10.Users can easily activate the default telecom operator profile which comes with the new Acer Swift 7.

Later on, they can switch to their preferred mobile network operator without the need to change SIM cards as eSIM is globally interoperable across all carriers.

Thanks to reliable and always-on mobile eSIM connectivity, professionals gain in work productivity and efficiency wherever they are.

Mobility is gaining traction worldwide. IDC reported that global spending on mobility-related hardware, software, and services – such as smartphones, enterprise mobility management software and mobile connectivity services will reach $1.72 trillion by 2021, up by 8.5 percent compared to last year.

The US, Mainland China, and Japan are expected to be the top three markets in terms of mobility spending throughout the forecast period.

“With Gemalto’s proven expertise in eSIM deployment, the Acer Swift 7 can help professionals stay productive with flexible and seamless connectivity on the go,” said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer.

“Similar to smartphones, always-connected PCs such as Acer’s Swift 7 will get notifications and pull data without ever disconnecting. We are delighted to provide this seamless connectivity, which will in turn help organizations better serve the needs of the growing pool of mobile workers,” said Sashidhar Thothadri, senior vice president, Mobile Services & IOT Asia, Gemalto.

