StarTimes launches video streaming service in Nigeria ahead of World Cup

Africa’s leading digital TV operator StarTimes on Friday announced that its App video streaming service is officially launched in Nigeria.

To mark launching of the new service, the first 40,000 users can enjoy a very attractive pre-order offer for watching World Cup on StarTimes App.

StarTimes

From 7th to 13th June, the first 40,000 subscribers will only need pay N450 to subscribe to “ON Sport” on StarTimes App in order to watch all 64 World Cup matches Live and in HD, including battles of Nigeria on the pitch.The original price of the “ON Sport” service is N1,500. Besides live matches, full highlights, build-ups, interviews, analysis and magazine shows will also be available with the 5 StarTimes sports channels in the StarTimes “ON Sport” service.

“It is impossible to miss any moment of the World Cup with our App. There is absolutely no need to worry about the weather condition, signal quality, electricity or being in transit. Wherever you may be, with just a steady internet connection, the StarTimes App will get you fully entertained.” Tony Tuo, StarTimes OTT Operation Director told reporters.

He added that over 70 channels on StarTimes App, coving movies, series, documentaries, music and sports, are currently open to all users for free in a limited time.

The StarTimes App can be downloaded from various app stores, including Google Play, iOS Store and StarTimes website. If you are pay-TV subscribers of StarTimes, you can also check and recharge your subscription online through StarTimes App.

Tuo concluded: “Video streaming service is a future trend and StarTimes hopes our service will pioneer for African digital TV industry.”

