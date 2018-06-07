Graduate Customer Support Officer at Access Solutions – Apply Now

At Access Solutions we believe in offering much more than just a job; we strive to give you a full-fledged career. We provide you with superior training and the opportunity to work in different industry and service practices on the latest technology platforms.

What we offer you is an accelerated career path that you can yourself design as you galong. We alsoffer a host of other tangible and intangible benefits that will transform you inta world class techy professional.Graduate Customer Support Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationAbuja

Job Field Customer Care Graduate Jobs

Job Description

Monitoring and maintaining systems and networks

Supports the day-to-day running of the first and second line support of the major IT function and applications

Talking staff/clients through series of actions, either face to face or over the telephone to help set up systems or resolve issues

Installing and configuring computer hardware, operating systems and applications

Troubleshooting systems, applications and networks to provide support

Providing support, including procedural documentation and relevant reports

Supporting roll-out of new applications;

Setting up new users’ accounts and profiles and dealing with password issues;

Responding within agreed time limits to call-outs;

Working continuously on a task until completion (or referral to third parties, if appropriate);

Prioritizing and managing many open cases at one time;

Rapidly establishing a good working relationship with customers and other professionals, e.g., software developers;

Testing and evaluating new applications and technologies for proper support and maintenance;

Develops relationships with end users and clients to provide timely identification and understanding of user requirements and enhance systems issues and respond to them promptly

Implements the relevant parts of the organization’s Security Policy, and ensures that all systems and application security procedures are followed at all times, to maintain confidentiality and the requirements of the Data Protection Act.

Ensures maximum benefits are achieved from all IT hardware/software by keeping up to date on advances in this field.

Makes sure all procedures for maintenance/change control of systems have been documented.

Maintain and develops relationships with external service providers and third party organization to ensure the continued support of the organization’s systems.

Liaise and assist Network Support with Firewall, Browsing and Virus protection and the transport protocols between PCs, Servers and switches.

Develop sound working relationships with other teams within the department, sharing knowledge and experiences, providing presentations and assisting with all aspects of Customer Support and training.

Deliver practical training to users and colleagues in area of own expertise e.g. sharing knowledge on new computer systems, training users on use of clinical systems.

Promote quality, integrity and security throughout the organization and present a positive image of the IT Department. Provide full support for The organization’s IT Strategy and associated policies.

Demonstrate and encourage a strong Customer Focus to provide users with an understanding and helpful service.

The ability to communicate effectively with users, convey and influence new ideas and articulate user requirements.

Requirement

Strictly NYSC members

Method of Application

Applicants should send their Resume to: info@accessng.com

(Visited 22 times, 20 visits today)