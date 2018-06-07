Digital marketing experts to train professionals in Lagos

The Algorhythm Academy, a digital marketing institution, will hold a 13-week training in Lagos from June 16 to September 15, 20I8 between 10:00 am and to 5:00 pm daily.It targets digital marketing professionals, marketing and sales professionals, business owners, entrepreneurs, graduates and undergraduates, creative and art directors, content creators, graphic artists, IT users, human resources and finance personnel.

The sessions will empower participants with modern skills to connect with customers through social media, display advertising and e-commerce.Facilitators are drawn from the biggest agencies and brands in the country including Head, Design, Content & Digital, Heritage Bank Plc, Chubike Agu, Senior Manager, Commercial & Operations, MTN Group, WECA, Franca Ebojoh and Group Director Content, Synergy & Innovation, Verdant Zeal Group, Dipo Adesida.Others are United Kingdom Trained Filmmaker and MNET Nigeria, Ehizojie Ojesebholo and Manager, Brand & Communications, MTN Business Nigeria, Kate Daniels, among others. Participants at the training will be exposed to technology tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, especially for personalisation, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) or Mixed Reality, Bots, Chatbots and Messaging and Mobile Voice-first computing, among others.

The trainees would receive certificates of competence, improved employability prospects, knowledge of techniques and coding languages, access to experts and exclusive working materials.

