Digital economy: NCC has huge roles to play

The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has a huge role to play in enabling the nation’s digital economy, an official said on Wednesday in Lagos.

The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Mr Tony Ojobo, said this at a three-day Digital Pay Expo 2018, describing digital economy as an inevitable phenomenon of growth, which nations of the world could not resist.

Ojobo, who was represented by the Head of Public Relations Unit, NCC, Mr Reuben Muoka, said that internet computing, big data, internet of things, fintech and other new digital technologies had become key in collecting, storing, analysing and transforming social interactions.“If you take a close look at the eight-point agenda of the current leadership of NCC, it tallies with the recommendation of the G20, a clear indication that Nigeria is on the right direction.

“Essential drivers like broadband deployment, innovation promotion of universal access to quality services in the ICT sector are critical to achieving a result-oriented digital economy,” he said.

Ojobo said that a digital economy was essential for creating enabling investment climate and encouraging businesses to deploy Information Communication Technology (ICT) services in one of the best ways.

He added that online banking, trading and myriads of blogs and social media platforms had provided a new vista in the digital economy landscape of Nigeria.

“Online shopping malls like Konga, Jumia, Slot and so many others are turning over millions of Naira worth of business on a daily basis.

“E-government platforms are available in all government agencies. Interactive portals are now being developed by various government agencies to enhance operational efficiencies.

“Social media news platforms have altered news and information sharing and diffusion.“All these are made possible because we live in a digitalised economy.

“The biggest economies in the world are pursuing it with vigour and nations like Nigeria with an internationally-acclaimed telecoms regulators have not been left out in the pursuit,” he said.

