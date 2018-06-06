Ultimate Ways To De-stress Your Business Travel

Business travel can be stressful because you have to deal with a lot of things like increased airport security, being in a new city every week, feeling pressured to meet your target and spending sleepless working hours in your hotel room.

But experienced business travellers develop their own ways of dealing with these travel pitfalls so they can enjoy a successful business trip. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some tips to help make your next business trip more enjoyable.Schedule some personal time

You should try as much as possible to take the stress out of business trips by scheduling personal time. A way to do this is to turn the business trip into an informal mini-vacation. For example, if you are in Calabar, you can take time out to visit Agbokim Waterfalls, Tinapa and Obudu Cattle Ranch.

Stay connected

The most stressful part of business travel is the distance and being physically disconnected. Take advantage of technology to keep in touch with your team, family and friends.

Do not overspend

Whether you are running a conglomerate or a small business, you should not go over- your budget. If you do, you will only add to the stress of travel. Comfort and a little bit of indulgence will definitely ease the stress, and with a little research, you can have that luxury at a price you can afford.

Stay healthy

Business travel can also take a toll on your health. Business travel can be disruptive to your regular sleep, exercise and eating routines. Consequently, this often leads to business travellers engaging in poor travel health habits. Poor travel health habits furthermore worsen the stress of business travel.

Rest easy

Contact Jumia Travel to help you select a hotel where you know you’ll be comfortable. After a long day, having a comfy room to return to can make all the difference.

