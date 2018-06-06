Tecno Set To Launch New Spark Smartphone With Upgraded Camera

Africa’s leading smartphone maker, TECNO Mobile has unveiled 5 smartphones in the first quarter of 2018 and for the second quarter of this year, it’s showing no signs of slowing down as rumours hinted about another imminent smartphone launch.

Being the number 1 in the smartphone ecosystem is no coincidence, as the brand has proved to be a force to be reckoned when it comes to technological innovation in the smartphone market. Rumor mills have started to buzz again about a new product. Whatever it is, we can be sure TECNO is ready to sweep us off our feet again!tecno-spark-2018

There’s a talk of a larger screen display, maybe 7.0 inches, a massive battery capacity while there’s a lot of debate about the camera set-up. Nevertheless, with TECNO’s latest CAMON X pro flaunting a 24MP front camera, you can be sure this upcoming device will have a brighter camera as well.

There are mulls that the device will feature more enhanced security features like the face identification and fingerprint scanning technology. Currently, there’s no knowledge about what TECNO will call the upcoming device, but no doubt the device will be a beauty to behold and would be of optimal value for whatever amount spent for the purchase.

While we cannot validate the information now, we can however, wait for TECNO to come through for its fans, like it has always done.

