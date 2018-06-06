See Solar Inverters made in Nigeria by University of Nigeria – Photo

A long age research in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka Center for Energy research and development has yielded a very fruitful result.

Solar inverters made in Nigeria by University of Nigeria, Nsukka Center for Energy research

Five students of the university embarked on a swift research to produce computer aided pure sine wave solar inverters.These inverters are wholly made in Nigeria and have computer response in short-circuit, overload, thunder detection and they are menu driven.

For 6 months now after the discovery and product perfection, we have sold the first set of products and they have been in use for more than 5 months now. We could produce power as low as 1500watts for a home and up to 30,000watts in single generation.

We believe that Nigeria has the potential and soon will solve the age long problem of poor electricity.

