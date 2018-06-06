See How to Install Multiple WhatsApp Account on Android Phones

Having a dual WhatsApp account has become very easy on Android Phones. Although, Android Phones do not allow running multiple accounts since you can only install apps once. But with a simple tricks, Android smartphone users can now easily Install Multiple WhatsApp Account on Android Phones.

Install Multiple WhatsApp Account on Android Phones

How to Install Multiple WhatsApp Account on Android PhonesTo install multiple WhatsApp on your mobile phone, all you need to do is download and install Parallel Space from Google Play store

After successful installation, open the Parallel Space app and locate WhatsApp or any other app you want to clone.

Wait for a while for successful cloning.

You can now access the original and cloned WhatsApp on your phone.

Launch the cloned WhatsApp and verify your phone number like the regular WhatsApp.

