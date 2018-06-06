How To Check your BVN Number on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile Network

You may have forgotten or can’t find the note book your jot down your Bank Verification Number (BVN).

If that is the case, don’t worry because through this post I will show you to conveniently know you Bank BVN Number on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile sims without stress.Check your BVN Number on MTN Airtel Glo 9Mobile

How To Check your BVN Number on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile sims

To Check your BVN number with your mobile phone on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile, simply dial *565*0# and NIBSS will retrieve your BVN number to you in a message.

Kindly note that the code will bring the BVN for the bank account associated with the phone number used.

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)