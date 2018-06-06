Friend, are you searching for how to easily Activate Whatsapp Account Without a Mobile Phone Number?

If Yes!!, Then please continue reading because In this post, I will take you through how to Activate WhatsApp account without a mobile phone number or sim card.After the installation of WhatsApp on our phone, we are required to activate WhatsApp before usage. To do this, you need a mobile number. You can actually Activate WhatsApp without mobile number in reality, and without a sim card.

How To Activate Whatsapp Account Without a Mobile phone Number

To get started, you need to download, install and TextNow App from Google play store ,Download TextNow on your device and install it.here. Download TextNow on your device and install it.

Open text now app after installation and find your unique phone

Open WhatsApp on your device.

Enter the mobile number from TextNow App as your mobile number.

Whatsapp will send you an SMS verification but it will not be delivered. You need to wait for some minute for the call me button to

Open back the TextNow App to receive a call from WhatsApp. Get your verification code and note it.

Enter the code in WhatsApp to successfully activate your WhatsApp account a without sim card.

