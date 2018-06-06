2018 Entry Level Recruitment at United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) – Apply Now
United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres:
London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.Entry Level Recruitment
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationOND
Location Lagos
Job Field Banking
Reference No: BTOPLAG001
Contract Type: Permanent
Job Functions: Banking
Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment
Specification
Have you completed your OND degree and below 27 years?
Are you looking to start a career with the best financial institution to work in Nigeria?
If yes, we are on the hunt for customer oriented, detailed, result driven and technology savvy young minds who are dynamic and passionate about learning from field experts, to be part of the UBA tribe.
There is a space for you in the UBA Tribe, Join us now!!
Educational Qualification
Minimum Educational level – OND in any related discipline
Competences:
Excellent customer service orientation
High level of integrity
Good verbal & written communication skills
Selling skills
Focused, Motivated & Results Oriented
Paying attention to details
Good interpersonal skills
Fast and error-free processing
Strong problem resolution skills
Selling & Marketing Skills
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to United Bank for Africa (UBA) career website on uba.jb.skillsmapafrica.com to apply
