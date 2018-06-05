See The Most Translated Website In The World – Over 940 Languages

Friend, What did you think the most translated website was?

Many people have guessed that it should be the domains of the worlds’ leading companies like Google, Apple, etc. But the fact is this; the official website of Jehovah’s Witnesses is actually the most translated website on earth. The website is www.jw.org, with this emblem.



The website has at present been translated into over 500 different languages, with publications downloadable in over 940 languages and variations of sign languages, making it accessible to deaf people too.Apple’s website is translated into 126 different languages, Google’s search page into 149 languages and Wikipedia has contents available in 290 different languages.

Jehovah’s witnesses’ official website is created for the sole purpose of making spiritual food available for all regardless of their background, culture, and language.

There are over 8 million Jehovah’s Witnesses all around the world in over 115,400 congregations.

As of 2013, the website receives over 750,000 visits, about 3 million short videos are being downloaded every month; 3 million books, 4 million magazines, and 22 million audio files are also being downloaded every month.

Today, books and magazines that explain the bible are now translated into over 700 languages.

The Most Distributed Magazine In The World

The Watch Tower is the most widely-read magazine in the world, it is hand-distributed, and a Brooklyn-based monthly publication of Jehovah’s Witness.

Yes, this magazine is printed to proclaim God’s kingdom. Over 52 million Watchtower magazines are being printed every month.

The Most Translated Magazine in the World

The Watch Tower magazine has been printed in over 250 languages. The Awake magazine have been translated into over 100 languages.

Another book that explains the bible published by Jehovah’s Witnesses is the “What does the bible really teach?” has been printed in over 250 languages. 200 million copies have been printed!

Today, Jw.org records over 1.6 million visits per day as compared to 750,000 visits per day in the year 2013.

What’s most interesting about Jehovah witnesses’ website is that it keeps adding new languages.

In August 1, 2014, witnesses all around the world began a month-long global distribution of a new tract entitled “Where can we find answers to life’s big questions?” to raise awareness of their official website.

The translated site features articles and videos offering practical advice to people of all ages, backgrounds, and circumstance. You can watch videos that can help your children, consult articles that can help your family and even read the bible online.

The Translation Process

In this audio, Jw.org explains their translation process across the globe and how translating articles, magazines, books, videos and audio have been a great help to their readers.

In 2014, Jehovah’s Witnesses released JW Language, a free electronic app to help when teaching the Bible in foreign languages, such as Bengali, Chinese, English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Myanmar, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swahili, Tagalog, Thai, and Turkish. To learn more, visit jw.org and search for JW Language.

The Most Translated Website (Summary)

Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing body of Jehovah’s witnesses states: “Since its launch, people all over the world have found jw.org to be an invaluable resource.

