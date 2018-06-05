GE Nigeria Job Vacancy : Bently Nevada & Control Solutions Sales Team Leader -Apply Now

Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. Drawing on a storied heritage of invention, BHGE harnesses the passion and experience of its people to enhance productivity across the oil and gas value chain.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Bently Nevada & Control Solutions Sales Team Leader

Ref Id: 3119169

Job Function: Sales

Business Segment: Oil & Gas Measurement & Controls

Role Summary

Regional responsibility for the Bently Nevada & Control Solutions Product lines. By Developing a winning commercial strategy and driving customer satisfaction, the BN&CS Sales Team Leader will partner closely with the Commercial Operations, Project Management, Services, product Management, Global Supply Chain and functional teams to drive profitable growth of the BN & CS product lines with annual volumes around $25 million in the region.

Essential Responsibilities

Overall ownership of the BN & CS Operating Plan including delivery of Orders, Convertible Orders, Sales, and CM rates

Lead and manage a team of sub-regional Sales Managers, invest in their techno-commercial development and deliver on their careers growth

Partner with Customer Care, Commercial Operations, Supply Chain, Technology, and Project Management team to grow Orders and Convertible Orders, ensure competitive deal winning strategies, and influence the OTR cycle with the objective of exceeding customer expectations while optimizing margins

Responsible for leading key growth initiatives in the region for the BN & CS product lines with the objective of increasing market penetration, sales growth, and ensuring effective execution and margin growth

Establish a formal operating rhythm with HQ and the PLL’s

Provide regional input to Regional GSP – Growth Strategy Pan, SII, and other product specific HQ reporting requirements

Own regional product line strategy for the BN & CS PLs and work closely with the commercial team, Services, and other stakeholders to develop comprehensive growth strategies with flexibility based on key markets growth requirements

Act as the focal point for the region with the BN & CS product lines leadership, leading discussions with respect to NPI’s, new product launches, customer pilots, and cost optimization required to secure key deals

Understand and communicate regional NPI targets along with Overall ownership of NPI Orders delivery

Identify regionally specific NPI opportunities and provide the supporting business case – track progress to plan

Work closely with BN & CS Sales Managers, Commercial Operations (including customer care), Project Management and Services teams to review progress on NPS, won/lost projects, NPI vitality, services expansion, channel expansion and other key functional metrics. Will take the lead on regular reporting to PL and HQ teams on regional progress

Collect regional VOC and VOS and provide feedback to Product Line team

DevelopBroaden Go-To-Market strategy in region including KAM, Direct sales, ITP and Services elements

Gather information on market, customer, industry and competitor trends and activities and analyze to provide feedback to PL Product Management, Technology, Services and regional Sales teams

Work closely with Commercial Operations, Supply Chain and the Technology team to formulate market expansion strategies with the objective of driving growth and developing innovative service offerings

Development of strategic analysis and inputs for key business operating events e.g. GPB, SII, OP or blueprint reviews

Takes the lead in resolving CIR’s related to BN & CS product lines

Qualifications/Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or technical related field or at least 10 years of relevant industrial experience

Minimum of 10 years of experience in significant sales, commercial or operational leadership roles in industrial market place

Previous leadership experience and proven record

Demonstrated leadership ability to motivate and influence global and cross-functional resources in a matrix environment to deliver desired business results

A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume)

Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria

Desired Characteristics:

Master’s degree in Business Administration is a plus

Bently Nevada and / or Control Systems product lines background and technical domain expertise

Team player

Solid presentation skills

Excellent communicator

Externally focused mindset

Strong analytical skills

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

