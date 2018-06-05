GE Nigeria Job Vacancy : Bently Nevada & Control Solutions Sales Team Leader -Apply Now
Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) is the world’s first and only fullstream provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. Drawing on a storied heritage of invention, BHGE harnesses the passion and experience of its people to enhance productivity across the oil and gas value chain.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Bently Nevada & Control Solutions Sales Team Leader
Ref Id: 3119169
Job Function: Sales
Business Segment: Oil & Gas Measurement & Controls
Role Summary
- Regional responsibility for the Bently Nevada & Control Solutions Product lines. By Developing a winning commercial strategy and driving customer satisfaction, the BN&CS Sales Team Leader will partner closely with the Commercial Operations, Project Management, Services, product Management, Global Supply Chain and functional teams to drive profitable growth of the BN & CS product lines with annual volumes around $25 million in the region.
Essential Responsibilities
- Overall ownership of the BN & CS Operating Plan including delivery of Orders, Convertible Orders, Sales, and CM rates
- Lead and manage a team of sub-regional Sales Managers, invest in their techno-commercial development and deliver on their careers growth
- Partner with Customer Care, Commercial Operations, Supply Chain, Technology, and Project Management team to grow Orders and Convertible Orders, ensure competitive deal winning strategies, and influence the OTR cycle with the objective of exceeding customer expectations while optimizing margins
- Responsible for leading key growth initiatives in the region for the BN & CS product lines with the objective of increasing market penetration, sales growth, and ensuring effective execution and margin growth
- Establish a formal operating rhythm with HQ and the PLL’s
- Provide regional input to Regional GSP – Growth Strategy Pan, SII, and other product specific HQ reporting requirements
- Own regional product line strategy for the BN & CS PLs and work closely with the commercial team, Services, and other stakeholders to develop comprehensive growth strategies with flexibility based on key markets growth requirements
- Act as the focal point for the region with the BN & CS product lines leadership, leading discussions with respect to NPI’s, new product launches, customer pilots, and cost optimization required to secure key deals
- Understand and communicate regional NPI targets along with Overall ownership of NPI Orders delivery
- Identify regionally specific NPI opportunities and provide the supporting business case – track progress to plan
- Work closely with BN & CS Sales Managers, Commercial Operations (including customer care), Project Management and Services teams to review progress on NPS, won/lost projects, NPI vitality, services expansion, channel expansion and other key functional metrics. Will take the lead on regular reporting to PL and HQ teams on regional progress
- Collect regional VOC and VOS and provide feedback to Product Line team
- DevelopBroaden Go-To-Market strategy in region including KAM, Direct sales, ITP and Services elements
- Gather information on market, customer, industry and competitor trends and activities and analyze to provide feedback to PL Product Management, Technology, Services and regional Sales teams
- Work closely with Commercial Operations, Supply Chain and the Technology team to formulate market expansion strategies with the objective of driving growth and developing innovative service offerings
- Development of strategic analysis and inputs for key business operating events e.g. GPB, SII, OP or blueprint reviews
- Takes the lead in resolving CIR’s related to BN & CS product lines
Qualifications/Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or technical related field or at least 10 years of relevant industrial experience
- Minimum of 10 years of experience in significant sales, commercial or operational leadership roles in industrial market place
- Previous leadership experience and proven record
- Demonstrated leadership ability to motivate and influence global and cross-functional resources in a matrix environment to deliver desired business results
- A valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume)
- Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria
Desired Characteristics:
- Master’s degree in Business Administration is a plus
- Bently Nevada and / or Control Systems product lines background and technical domain expertise
- Team player
- Solid presentation skills
- Excellent communicator
- Externally focused mindset
- Strong analytical skills
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
How to Apply
Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here
