“Why I Hired Someone For My Son’s JAMB Exam”- Arrested Nigerian Mother Confesses

A 35-year-old mother, Mrs. Chika Okoye, her son, Samuel, and his friend, Dan Abah, have been arrested by the operatives of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps in Nasarawa State for examination malpractice.

The sober mother who spoke to newsmen after her arrest, disclosed that she hired Abah to write her son’s matriculation exam because her son couldn’t get admitted for many years.“We couldn’t get admission for many years so I became frustrated; he was also frustrated and nobody is helping us.

“I have other children who have graduated but for the past four years or more now, he (Samuel) has failed to pass the exams, so I became frustrated.”

“So, I asked his friend to help him to write the exams, I told him I will give him something but I know it is a very bad thing. Please, forgive me sir, I was so frustrated,” Chika pleaded.

The state’s Mohammed Gidado-Fari, who also spoke to newsmen, disclosed that Abah was caught writing the JAMB examination at the Command Secondary School Lafia over the weekend on contract, as it was gathered he was to be paid an unspecified amount of money after her son passed the examination. Punch reported that the commandant also paraded a 32 year-old man, Mr. Obey Samuel who beat his biological mother into a coma without provocation.

“Samuel was arrested on Monday for beating his biological mother to a state of coma without any provocation,” he stated.

While interviewed, Samuel denied beating his mother, saying, “I did not beat her but I know that when I come back from a night club at that time, I was drunk, I just locked her up in her room.”

Few weeks ago, JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede, blasted parents who encourage their children to engage in examination malpractice.

Oloyede made the remark in Abuja at the Board’s Headquarter at Bwari when a suspect or impersonator who attempted to write the 2018 UTME, on behalf of his brother was being paraded by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

