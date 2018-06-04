Rihanna Dumps Hassan Jameel, Her Billionaire Boyfriend. ‘She Gets Tired Of Men’

According to a new report, Rihanna is no longer in a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

MediaTakeOut News claims that Rihanna called off her rumoured relationship with the billionaire, because she “gets tired of men.”The source also alleges that “the singer and him were together for a while,” but that it was the Rihanna that ended the relationship. MediaTakeOut News reads:

“It was a good relationship, but now it’s over. Of course Rihanna broke his heart. That’s what she does: break men’s hearts. Rihanna just got tired of him. She gets tired of men sometimes.”

Jameel is a Toyota heir, and a Saudi Arabian businessman. Rumours that the singer was dating Jameel started circulating last year in June 2017, when they were spotted together in a pool in Spain.

In July 2017, a reliable source revealed that Rihanna and Jameel had already “been seeing each other up for a few months.”

