Davido, Wizkid Make 2018 Forbes Africa Under-30 Achievers (Full List)

June 4, 2018   Finance   No comments

Nigerian Musicians Davido and Wizkid have made the list of the 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 individuals that are making waves in their industries across the continent.

The list is divided into three: Creative, Technology and Business.Other celebrities across Africa that made the list are Falz, Sarkodie, Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest, Yemi Alade, Beverly Naya, Sonia Irabor and so on.

Creatives

Thuso Mbedu, 26, South Africa.
Actress.

Maria Borges, 25, Angola.
Supermodel.

Herieth Paul, 22, Tanzania.
Supermodel.

Eddy Kamuanga Illunga, 26, DRC.
Painter.

Cassper Nyovest, 27, South Africa.
Rapper & Entrepreneur.

Stacey Gillian Abe, 27, Uganda.
Multidisciplinary Contemporary Artist.

Yemi Alade, 29, Nigeria.
Singer & Songwriter.

Falz, 27, Nigeria.
Rapper & Actor.

Orapeleng Moodutle, 29, South Africa.
Fashion Designer.

Nomzamo Mbatha, 27, South Africa.
Actress.

Kwesta, 29, South Africa.
Rapper & Entrepreneur.

Davido, 25, Nigeria.
Singer & Songwriter.

Safia Elhillo, 27, Sudan.
Author & Poet.

Joyce Jacob, 28, Nigeria.
Founder: Joyce Jacob Beauty.

Shekhinah, 23, South Africa.
Singer & Songwriter.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal, 28, Nigeria.
Fashion Designer. Founder: Orange Culture.

Wizkid, 27, Nigeria.
Singer & Songwriter.

Koleka Putuma, 25, South Africa.
Poet & Author.

Nasty C, 21, South Africa.
Rapper & Producer.

Beverly Naya, 29, Nigeria.
Actress & Entrepreneur.

Simphiwe, 27, South Africa.
Visual Artist.

Rina Chunga-Kutama, 29, South Africa.
Fashion Designer.

Kemiyondo Coutinho, 28, Uganda.
Playwright, Actress, Filmmaker & Entrepreneur.

Sarkodie, 29, Ghana.
Rapper & Entrepreneur.

Mapeseka Koetie-Nyokong, 29, South Africa.
Actress & Entrepreneur.

Sonia Irabor, 28, Nigeria.
Writer, Filmmaker & Actress.

Tony Gum, 22, South Africa.
Visual Artist.

ANATII, 25, South Africa.
Producer, Writer, Director & Artiste.

Sasha Pieterse, 22, South Africa.
Actress & Singer/Songwriter.

Tania Omotayo, 26, Nigeria.
Model & Entrepreneur

Business
Yannick Nzonde, 29, DRC
Co-founder ATI Groupe

Leroy Mwasaru, 20, Kenya
Founder, Greenpact

Ladipo Lawani, 29, Nigeria
Founder, L&L Foods

Emmanuel Ademola Ayilara, 29, Nigeria
Founder, LanaWey Investment Limited

Mwiya Musokotwane, 28, Zambia
Founder, Thebe Investment Management

Nomvula Mhambi, 29, Zimbabwe
Founder, Disruptive Innovation

Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed Falalu, 28, Nigeria
Founder, FalGates

Roger Boniface, 29, South Africa
Founder, EDISIM

Gilbert Eugene Peters, 29, Zimbabwe
Founder, Spidex Media

Sihle Ndlela, 28, South Africa
Co-founder, Majozi Bros Construction

Vera Shaba, 29, South Africa
Founder, Shaba and Rampling; Green Building Solutions

Thomas Duncan, 28, Namiba
Owner, Anticor

Wesley Beneke, 29, South Africa
Founder, WCB Construction

Anita Adetola Adetoye, 26, Nigeria
Founder, Anita Brows Beauty

Akinwande Durojaye, 28, Nigeria
Founder, JustBrandIt; FixMyRide. Co-founder, FueledUp; LashBells

Samuelle Dimairho, 27, Zimbabwe
Co-founder, Chengetedzai Depository Company

Joey Friedman, 26, South Africa
Founder, LA Group of Companies

Zuko Tisani, 25, South Africa
Founder, Legazy Technology Conferencing

Gisela van Houcke, 27, DRC
Founder, Zuri Luxury Hair&Beauty

Bidemi Zakariyau, 28, Nigeria
Founder, LSF|PR

Zareef Minty, 24, South Africa
Founder, ZRF Holdings

Fred Apaloo, 28, Ghana
Founder, Villa Grace

Kene Rapu, 28, Nigeria
Founder, Kene Rapu

Jack Mthembu, 27, South Africa
Founder, First One Adventures

Reabetswe Ngwane, 25, South Africa
Co-founder, KreamFields

Anelisa Mntuyedwa, 28, South Africa
Founder, Gilbert Civils

Gozie Coker, 29, Nigeria
Founder, Coker Creative

Alexander Knieps, 27, South Africa
Founder, Printulu

Adam Amoussou, 27, Benin
Founder, Amosconsult Group

Nataliey Bitature, 28, Uganda
Co-founder, Musana Carts

Technology

Rivo Mhiari, 23, South Africa
Founder, Rikatec

Olaoluwa Samuel-Biyi, 27, Nigeria
Co-founder, SureGifts. Director, SureRemit

Isaya Yunge, 28, Tanzania
Founder, SomaApps Technologies Company Limited

Mahmood Oyewo, 26, Nigeria
Co-founder, RubiQube

Kevin Lubega, 28, Uganda
Founder, EzeeMoney

Berno Potgieter & Thatoyaona Marumo, 28, South Africa
Founders, Domestly

Leonida Mutuku, 29, Kenya
Founder, Intelipro

Chris Kwekowe, 25, & Emerald Kwekowe, 21, Nigeria
Founders, Slatecube

Phiwa Nkambule, 26, Swaziland
Co-founder, Riovic

Sunkanmi Ola, 22, Nigeria
Founder, Syracuse Digital

Perseus Mlambo, 29, Zambia
Founder, Zazu Africa Limited

Kola Olajide, 26, Nigeria
Co-founder, Bridge Labs

Bamal Namata, 26, Cameroon
Founder, Maibeta

Riaz Moola, 26, South Africa
Founder, HyperionDev

Leonard Stiegeler, 29, Nigeria.
Co-founder, Zanda, Jumia & Director Ringer Africa AG.

Kofi Genfi & Nii Osae Osae Dade, 24, Ghana.
Founders, CYST Company Limited.

Juan Pienaar, 27, South Africa.
Founder, Apex Media.

Timothy Adeleye, 29, Nigeria.
Founder, Optiweb Communications.

Maya Horgan Famodu, 27, Nigeria.
Founder, Ingressive.

Abraham Omani Quaye, 28, Ghana.
Founder, Farmart.

Melvyn Lubega, 28, South Africa.
Founder, GO1.

Huston Malande, 28, Kenya.
Founder, Skyline Design.

Cukia Kimani, 26 & Ben Myres, 25, South Africa.
Founders, Nyamakop.

Ink Eze, 28, Nigeria. (YAY!! BN Alum!)
Founder, AsoEbiBella.

June Syowia, 23, Kenya.
Founder, Beiless Group.

Obinna Okwodu, 27, Nigeria.
Founder, Fibre.

Abdellah Mallek, 28, Algeria.
Co-founder, Sylabs.

Yasmine El Baggari, 25, Morocco.
Founder, Voyaj.

Simba Mubvuma, 26, Zimbabwe.
Co-founder, Lexware Inc.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *