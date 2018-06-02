Database Administrator at Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc – Headquartered in Ibadan is responsible for electricity distribution within the south western zone (Oyo, Ogun, Osun and kwara as well as some parts of Kogi, Ekiti and Niger states).

We are an organization with a focus on delivering excellent service to the customers and providing customer satisfaction through reliable power distributions.Database Administrator

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Oyo

Job Field ICT / Computer

Location: Ibadan, Oyo

Specialization: Information Systems

Job Description

The SQL Server DBA will be responsible for the implementation, configuration, maintenance, and performance of critical SQL Server RDBMS systems, to ensure the availability and consistent performance of our corporate applications.

This is a “hands-on” position requiring solid technical skills, as well as excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Responsibilities

Manage SQL Server databases through multiple product life-cycle environments, from development to mission-critical production systems.

Configure and maintain database servers and processes, including monitoring of system health and performance, to ensure high levels of performance, availability, and security.

Independently analyze, solve, and correct issues in real time, providing problem resolution end-to-end.

Create schemas and sub-schemas in consultation with application project team.

Perform scheduled maintenance and support release deployment activities after hours.

Share domain and technical expertise, providing technical mentorship and cross-training to other peers and team members.

Ensure all database servers are backed up in a way that meets the business’s Recovery Point Objectives (RPO)

Test backups to ensure we can meet the business’ Recovery Time Objectives (RTO)

Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur, including after-hours and weekends

Configure SQL Server monitoring utilities to minimize false alarms

Deploy database change scripts provided by third party vendors

When performance issues arise, determine the most effective way to increase performance including hardware purchases, server configuration changes, or index/query changes

Document the company’s database environment

Failover clustering, SAN replication, and other high availability technologies

SQL Server merge, peer to peer, or transactional replication

Qualifications and Requirements

5+ years MS SQL Server Administration experience required

Experience with Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO), using native monitoring and troubleshooting tools

Experience with backups, restores and recovery models

Knowledge of High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) options for SQL Server

Experience working with Windows server, including Active Directory

Excellent written and verbal communication

Ability to organize and plan work independently

Ability to work in a rapidly changing environment

Ability to multi-task and context-switch effectively between different activities and teams

Method of Application

Note

When the page opens, click on “Click here see vacancies” and select “Database Administrator” to apply accordingly

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Interested and qualified? Go to Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc career website on careers.ibedc.com to apply

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)