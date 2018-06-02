Career Opportunities at The Dangote Group (6 Positions) -Apply Now

The Dangote Group is one of Nigeria’s most diversified manufacturing conglomerates.

The Group continues to grow its vision of becoming the leading provider of essential needs in Food and Shelter in Sub-Saharan Africa with sustained market leadership in Cement Manufacturing, Sugar Milling, Sugar Refining, Packaging Material Production and Salt Refining.

Electrical General Manager

Instrumentation General Manager

Construction Equipment Operation General Manager

Piling and Stone Columns General Manager

Equipment Erection General Manager

Field Engineering General Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 15 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Function/Domain: Plant & Machinery (P & M)

Position Description

To ensure proper coordination with contractor for material control, planning installation as per Electrical Design layout and specifications.

Job Responsibilities

To ensure cable schedules are properly followed in the installation, properly dressed, properly tagged.

To ensure cable joining tests and terminations tests are conducted as per standards.

To ensure junction boxes, earthing, etc. are properly executed.

To ensure cable continuity checks are made and corrective is taken.

To ensure cosmetic installation of cable trays on racks, at bends, etc. so that they are visibly impressive.

To guide the contractor on work fronts and ensure mobilization of nec

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Electrical Engineering

Experience: 15 years.

Instrumentation General Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 15 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Plant & Machinery (P & M)

Position Description

To ensure proper coordination with contractor for material control, planning and installation as per design plan and schedule.

Job Responsibilities

To ensure instrument cable schedule are adhered to.

To ensure impulse piping works are carried out by qualified welders.

To ensure calibration of instrument items, such as control valves, safety valves, motorized operating valves, flow meters, etc.

To install cable trays at straight lines and bends are properly installed.

To ensure loop checks are carried out properly.

To ensure contractor establishes proper calibration lab at site.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Electrical Engineering

A minimum of 15 year(s) experience

Construction Equipment Operation General Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 15 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Plant & Machinery (P & M)

Position Description

Experience in Running and Maintenance of Construction Equipment including All Aspects of Safety, Production and Maintenance.

Job Responsibilities

Ensuring effective management of Construction Equipment and Maintenance of Dozer, Excavator, Compactors, Rollers, Concrete Pumps, Transit Mixers, Cranes Crawlers and Tire Mounted, Trailers, etc.

Knowledge of spare parts purchase and inventory. Knowledge of Hydraulics Operated Machineries and Mechanical Machineries. Ability to deal with OEM’s.

Preventive and Breakdown Maintenance. Controlling and monitoring overtime and enhancing efficient overhaul of Construction Equipment.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Civil Engineering.

Experience in Year(s):

15 years work experience.

Piling and Stone Columns General Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 15 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Constructions (CONS)

Position Description

Responsible for Civil works in the block including Piling, Stone Columns, Foundation, Tank Pads, Concrete Superstructure, pavement and other associated Civil Works.

Job Responsibilities

To closely interact with contractor on day to day basis and identify work fronts and guide contractor for proper deployment of resources as per priority and schedule.

To monitor progress, find areas of lacuna, bring to contractual attention and follow up with them for contractual measures.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Civil Engineering.

15 years work experience.

Equipment Erection General Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 15 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Constructions (CONS)

Position Description

To ensure equipment are properly erected, including alignment and things such as selection of cranes lifting tools and method.

Job Responsibilities

To prepare erection scheme with full details and ensure safe erection.

To carry set alignment checks for rotary equipment such as a compressor centrifugal pumps, submersible pumps, air-fin coolers, fans and blowers etc.

To ensure necessary tools, gauges, are planned and are mobilized by the contractors.

To coordinate with vendor representative for installation and up to commissioning.

To check the material component of the package items and component internals and monitor proper stacking and id.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Mechanical Engineering.

Experience in Year(s): 15

Field Engineering General Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 15 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical

Business: Refinery

Fuction/Domain: Plant & Machinery (P & M)

Position Description

To Supervise the filed execution by the Contractor in conjunction with the Area Construction Coordinators to ensure compliance to the Filed Engineering Design an d Specification and report for corrective actions.

Job Responsibilities

To provide MIS for Management Reporting to identify technical solution to field deviation.

To coordinate with consultants, finalize the approval deviation.

To be able to distinguish between specification and proposed deviation and critically examine the acceptable limit and alternative solution.

To coordinate with contractor to increase the work front by timely releasing the holds and AFC Drawings. To largely allocate the material as per priorities in consultation with EPCM and the Company.

Desired Qualification/Preferred Competencies

Any Engineering Related field

15 years work experience

