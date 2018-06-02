Business Development Officer, Real Estate at AT&A Group – Apply Now

AT&A Group Limited offers Investment, Properties & Retail Management Services, we are recruiting suitable and qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Business Development Officer, Real EstateJob TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Summary

Real Estate Agents rent, buy, or sell property for clients. They perform duties, such as study property listings, interview prospective clients, accompany clients to property site, discuss conditions of sale, and draw up real estate contracts.

Roles

Initiate, coordinate and close property sales on behalf of the company

Initiate, coordinate and close property leases /letting on behalf of the company

Identify potential property development schemes under the joint venture model which the firm can participate in

Identify potential strategic lands for site and service projects

Advise clients on market conditions, prices, mortgages, legal requirements and related matters.

Manage properties / estates on behalf of owners / Estate Resident Associations

Initiate, process and manage real estate investment portfolios

Arrange for title searches, conduct title processing / surveys and carry out due diligence on properties

Educational Requirements

The candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree with a minimum of second class lower award from an accredited institution in estate management or related disciplines. In addition to this, the candidate must have:

Up-to-date technical knowledge applicable to the job.

An understanding of types of real estate investments

An understanding of applicable laws and agency rules

Knowledge of materials, methods, and the tools involved in the construction or repair of houses, buildings, or other structures.

Knowledge, Experience, Skills and Abilities:

The candidate should be a smart and business savvy individual with 5 years experience in estate management and related disciplines.

Key Competencies:

Ability to develop sales goals for the team and ensuring they are met.

Ability to develop strategy and manage its implementation

High level of honesty and integrity.

Business savvy / result oriented

Willingness to take on responsibilities and challenges

Persistence

A flair for sales and marketing

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: hr@atandagroup.com

