Business Development Officer at International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA)

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) on behalf of the Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT), seeks suitable Nigerian for the position below at the Institute's Headquarter in Ibadan:

Business Development Officer

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Oyo

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Ref: IITA-HR-NRS2018-0013

Location: Ibadan

Recruitment Type: National (2-year renewable contract)

Background

The Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT) is a program initiated by the African Development Bank (AfDB) as part of its Feed Africa Initiative. The main objective of the program is to improve the business of agriculture across Africa by raising agricultural productivity, mitigating risks and promoting diversification and processing in 18 agricultural value chains within 8 Priority Intervention Areas. The program will be implemented by IITA in close collaboration with other CGIAR Centers, FARA, AGRA, national agricultural research and extension systems and private sector partners. It will involve close partnership between the AfDB and other developmental partners such as the World Bank, BMGF, USAID and others.

Duties

Successful candidate will among other things perform the following duties:

Work with the Youth Agripreneurs and trainees to refine their business ideas and facilitate in developing business investment plans;

Facilitate systemic, ongoing mentoring of entrepreneurs by peers and identified mentors;

Facilitate and track the progress of grant and loan funding applications to finance training and development of new business enterprises;

Identify business opportunities and prospective potential successful business alliances;

Supervise and monitor developed enterprises by providing regular analysis of the agribusinesses alongside the impact officer(s);

Develop and package agribusiness planning materials for the ENABLE-TAAT compact in close interactions and collaborations with the value chain compacts;

Carry out any other duties as may be assigned by the ENABLE-TAAT youth coordinator to meet the objectives of the ENABLE-TAAT compact;

Perform any other duties as may be assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications

B.Sc/HND in Business Management, Agricultural Sciences, Agribusiness or related field in management with minimum of three (3) years’ experience performing similar role in a multicultural and multidisciplinary teams.

Competencies:

Experience in business development especially with youths.

Good knowledge of the use of computers, database management software, Internet-based tools and other electronic communication tools is required.

Excellent communication skill in English language is required and working knowledge in French will be an advantage.

Excellent interpersonal, written and oral communication skills.

Remuneration

We offer highly competitive salary with equally attractive benefits and excellent working conditions in a pleasant campus environment.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should complete the online application attaching detailed Cover Letter and Curriculum Vitae saved with their names in Microsoft word format. The application must include the names and e-mail addresses of three professional referees which must include the applicant’s current or previous direct Supervisor, professional colleague and evidence of current remuneration package.

Click here for more information (PDF)

Note: IITA is an equal opportunity employer and particularly welcomes applications from female candidates.

Interested and qualified? Go to IITA – International Institute of Tropical Agriculture career website on jobs.iita.org to apply

