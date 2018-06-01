See What Fayose Was Spotted Doing While Ekiti State Boils – Photos

Governor Ayodele Fayose on Friday had a special session with Okada riders and Akoto drivers at Fajuyi Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti. The Okada riders and drivers opted for this meeting with Fayose to demonstrate their commitment, dedication and loyalty to his continuity agenda through Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka.

They reiterated their commitment at ensuring Prof. Kolapo emerges the Ekiti State governor-elect on July 14, 2018.Governor Fayose while addressing them promised to make 10 litres daily free fuel available to them at designated filling stations till election day. He also directed that they should in turn convey commuters to their destinations at 50% discount in solidarity with Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

