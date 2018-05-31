WhatsApp Releases the much Anticipated brand new feature Update – Check It Out

WhatsApp has begun releasing a brand new update for the Facebook-owned chat app.

WhatsApp users over the past few days have reported that audio and video calls have finally begun making its way to the chat app.Earlier this month, at the annual F8 developer conference, the social networking giant revealed new features coming to WhatsApp.

Audio and video calls were promised as well as stickers but a time frame for a release wasn’t provided.

However, it looks like fans didn’t have long to wait as two of these features have reportedly started to arrive in WhatsApp.

Android Police have reported over the past few days iOS and Android users have reported being able to use the new group call feature.

One of their tipsters reported that audio and video calls were both working with the latest WhatsApp beta 2.18.162.

The way the feature works is when you’re in a call with someone you can tap the add contact icon in the top right of the screen.

Then you will be able to choose between contacts to invite to the call. This works on both audio and video calls.

When receiving a call where two or more people are already participating you will see avatars and numbers or names of those in the call.

So you can then make a decision about whether you want to jump in or not.

The WhatsApp group audio and video call feature was revealed by the chat app’s director Mubarik Imam.

At the time, Imam didn’t go into details about how the forthcoming feature will work.

But she did say that WhatsApp has over 450million daily users with over two billion minutes of video and audio calls made each day.

In other WhatsApp news, Express.co.uk over the weekend revealed that millions of UK users have been blocked from accessing the chat app.

The Facebook-owned messenger for iOS, Android and desktop will no longer allow people under the age of 16 to use it.

Until recently, WhatsApp had allowed those aged 13 years-old and above to join the messaging service in the UK.

However, on Friday May 25 2018 the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) kicked into force.

The EU’s data privacy laws give the public more rights over how personal information is used and it raises the amount that firms can be fined if they breach it.

As a result, those who do not meet the new minimum age requirement for WhatsApp will no longer be able to use the hugely-popular messaging service.

Source: Express.co.uk

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)