University Of Ibadan Only Nigerian University Among Top 1000 In The World -Details

The University of Ibadan (UI) is the only Nigerian university to rank among the top 1,000 universities in the world.

The premier Nigerian university is ranked 991st worldwide, and 14th in Africa, according to the 2018/19 edition of the global rankings released on Monday by the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).Apart from UI, no other Nigerian university is listed in the CWUR’s global ranking.

Seven universities from South Africa, four from Egypt, and one each from Uganda and Tunisia are also in the list.

Harvard University, United States, for the seventh year in a row, has been ranked as the top global university by the CWUR.

Stanford University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, both in the U.S, are ranked second and third respectively.

University of Cambridge, U.K, is ranked fourth, while the University of Oxford, also in the U.K, is ranked fifth.

Among the top 10 universities are University of California, Berkeley, U.S (sixth); Princeton University, U.S (seventh); Columbia University, U.S (eighth); California Institute of Technology, U.S (ninth); and the University of Chicago, U.S (10th).

The U.S leads with 213 universities in the top 1000, followed by China (108), the United Kingdom (62), France (58), and Japan (56).

Germany (54), Italy (45), Spain (38), South Korea (35), and Canada (28) round up the top 10 countries.

In total, 61 countries have representatives in the top 1000.

“CWUR’s rankings grade universities on seven factors without relying on surveys and university data submissions: quality of teaching, alumni employment, quality of faculty, research output, quality publications, influence, and citations,” CWUR said in a press statement.

“The methodology has been enhanced this year, with research now accounting for 70 percent of the total score.”

