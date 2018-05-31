See How The iPhone 9 Will Look Like According To A New Leak

According to the rumours, Apple is expected to launch three iPhones in 2018. It was previously reported by Ming-Chi Kuo, a person famous for his leaks, that Apple will be releasing a 5.8-inch iPhone X successor, a 6.5-inch OLED based iPhone X plus and a cheaper 6.1 inch LCD based iPhone 9.

That report has been contradicted in the recent leak by Mr. White on Twitter as he tweeted a picture of an OLED panel for the 6.1-inch iPhone 9 rather than the LCD panel. If that is the case, then it will be similar to iPhone X with a bezel-less design and a notch for Face ID and camera sensors. It has caused a bit of the confusion as well, as the LCD based phones were expected to be cheaper. It is unclear what will happen now.

The picture clearly states that these are OLED panels but it is impossible to tell from the picture alone. It was expected that Apple will sell 100 million of these phones as it was supposed to cost half of what the iPhone X costs. Everything has changed with the latest reports and it is unclear what will happen in the future.

However, Kuo has a very respectable track record when it comes to these leaks and there are still chances that he may be right as compared to the first time tipster Mr. White. We will have to wait to find out.

