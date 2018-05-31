Saraki reacts to Dino Melaye’s defection from APC to PDP

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, has reacted to the defection of Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

DAILY POST reports that the embattled lawmaker had on Wednesday decamped from the APC to the PDP on the floor of the senate.Melaye, who appeared with clutches and neck support at Wednesday’s plenary, said he was no longer comfortable sitting on his seat at the wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He requested to cross over to the wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, reacting, Saraki said Dino Melaye was still a member of the APC.

He said ”As far as I’m concerned, Dino Melaye is still a member of the APC.”

Saraki who was laughing after Dino announced his defection, added that “Melaye will be allowed to temporarily seat among the opposition for now.”

He added “I don’t think at any time in his contribution the issue of change of allegiance or party ever came up. It’s not an issue that has come up today at all. He talked about his state of mind and comfort.

”None of us has been through what he has been through neither do I think the rules have ever foresaw this kind of situation. As part of our spirit of giving support, we will accommodate his request and make sure that seat is comfortable so that you can come back.”

