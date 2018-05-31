Nigerian Graduates In Flying Colours From Oklahoma State University In America

Congratulations are in order for a Nigerian man, Mopileola Tomi Adewumi , who graduated in flying colors at the Oklahoma State University in America. The young man won the Winner School of Healthcare Administration, 2018 outstanding graduate student award.

His family and friends were present at his convocation ceremony to share in his moment.

Sharing the tremendous news on his social media page, Tomi wrote;Not sure where to start all I gotta say is Thank you Lord!!! ⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀

It’s been a long time coming… Today marks the end of a very long journey… very rough, humbling but exciting journey!!! I am nothing but grateful for this wonderful opportunity given to me!!! M.S. Biomedical Sciences &M.S. Healthcare Administration (2018, Outstanding Graduate Student Award Recipient).Oklahoma State University!!! One time

