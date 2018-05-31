How to Port from MTN to Glo Network Easily

Porting to Glo simply means that you can change from your current mobile provider to enjoy better quality and cheaper rates on the Glo network without changing your mobile number. In other words, you don’t need to inform your friends and relatives about any change in your number after you’ve ported to Glo.

Porting to Glo is FREE and the Glo porting code is also “3232“.

So, How do I Port my Phone number to Glo?Walk in to any nearby Glo office, Glo zone or Glo SIM registration stand

Ensure you take along with you, a valid means of identification, photocopy of the id and the mobile number you want to port to Glo

Tell the Glo rep that you want to port to Glo. “Port-In” request form will be issued to you.

Fill up and sign the Port-In MNP form

After signing the form, send “Port” as SMS to short code 3232

You will receive a first SMS saying: “Thank you for your SMS. Your request is being processed”

The rep will issue you a new Glo SIM. Ensure you register the SIM after which you can then leave the Glo office/shop

Keep using your Old SIM till you receive the second SMS. The OLD SIM will stop working once you receive the second SMS.

Once you receive the second SMS, remove your old SIM and replace with the Glo SIM given to you.

Now, you can start enjoying Glo freebies, amazing call rates and tariff on your new Glo SIM without any change of phone number.

NOTE

==> The whole process of switching from your old mobile provider to Glo will take a maximum number of 48hours. Your line will still be working during the period in between when you filled the form and when you changed to Glo SIM.

==> Once the porting process has been completed, you will be restricted from porting your number to a third service provider or back to your original service provider within ninety (90) days of a previous port.

==> You will lose all contacts, SMS, MMS stored in the OLD SIM card as well as any unused airtime and bonuses on the SIM.

==> MNP is available to both “Post-Paid” and “Pre-Paid” (Pay As You Go) mobile customers in Nigeria, as long as your number has not been barred or suspended by your service provider.

SOURCE

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)