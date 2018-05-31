Forget Packaging !!! – See The 10 Reasons Android Beats The Iphone

10 Reasons Android Beats The Iphone

Android handily beats the iPhone in light of the fact that it gives a lot more functionality, flexibility and freedom of choice.

#1. Better values for your money

Android beats the iPhone in the sense that If you need an iPhone, you have eight choices: the $999 iPhone X, the $799(N279650) iPhone 8 Plus, the $699(N244650) iPhone 8, the $669(N244650) iPhone 7 Plus, the $549(N192150) iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone 7, the $449 iPhone 6s and the $349 iPhone SE. While the 4-inch iPhone SE may seem like a bargain in contrast with its big brothers, you can find an extremely great Android phone that sells for under $349(N122150) and comes with a considerably bigger screen.

In short you can buy android under $15(N5000).

#2. 3.5mm headphone jacks

All telephones since the iPhone 7 do not have the 3.5mm audio jack that gives you a chance to connect a couple of standard earphones. If for instance you need to listen to music on your Apple handset, you’ll have to use a dongle, connect a couple of Bluetooth earphones or purchase a wired set that utilizes the company’s proprietary Lightning connector.

#3. Fast charging with USB Type-C charging ports

If you want to connect your iPhone to your computer or you want to charge an iPhone for any reason, you will require a cable with Apple’s proprietary Lightning port. Unfortunately, other than ipads and iPhones, no gadgets charge over Lightning, so you can’t share the similar set of cables with your other gear.Android beats the iPhone to this because with the iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, and iPhone X, charging fast with a wire implies purchasing another 29-watt or higher power brick in addition to a USB-C-to-Lightning cable.

#4. Customization, skins and widgets

Like a father in a 1960s sitcom, Apple believes it knows what’s best for you, regardless of what you want or need, so it locks down the UI and offers less customizations than Google does. You’re limited to a couple of select gadgets.

However, with Android, you can choose a huge number of widgets that live on your lock and home screens and provide everything from note taking to music playback and weather which in no doubt means android beats the IPhone to that.

#5. Many more hardware options, including rugged phones

At one time, Google’s marketing slogan for Android was “Be Together. Not the Same.” That bodes well, on the grounds that the platform shows up on many different phone models worldwide.

Android beats the iPhone since you can get Android telephones with small screens, giant screens, QWERTY keyboards, modular add-ons and replaceable batteries.

It’s pleasant to know that the most recent iPhones are water-resistance. However if you’re extremely worried over breaking your telephone, there are some genuinely rough handsets out there, for example the Moto Z2 Force, which has a screen that is ensured not to crack for almost four years and an optional projector add-on.

#6. A true, working file system

Need to copy files or documents from your iPhone to your PC? You’ll have to install iTunes and set up an account, and that being said, you can move just media files, for example, images, forward and backward.

Connect an Android telephone to your PC, then again, and it in mounts instantly as an external drive loaded with folders you can move. With iOS 11, iPhone users as of late got the ability to peruse through some of their information files utilizing the new Files application.

#7. A back button option

Also android beats the iPhone with the back button option. Android’s back button gives an extremely helpful and simple way to go back to a previous screen regardless of where you are.

The button even works across applications. On the off chance that you hit a link in Facebook and get transported to the Opera-mini browser, you can come back to the social media apps when you click the back button.

On the iPhone, you can get logical back buttons inside apps or a back button that shows up when you click a link that takes you from one application then onto the next. In any case, there’s no universal button that can helps you to step back.

#8. Multiwindow support system

In case you are looking to multitask on your telephone, you need an Android phone. The two latest versions of Google’s mobile OS ( Operating System) , Android 8 Oreo and Android 7 Nougat have a multiwindow mode built in, enabling you to, for instance, reply to your boss’s email in one window while you take a look at the company web page in another. Indeed, even without the most recent OS updates, phones from Samsung, Tecno, Infinix, Itel and LG have this built in split-screen view. Apple has a split-screen view in iOS, however just for the company’s tablets, not its phones.

#9. Write with a stylus

While you can get an Apple Pencil for your iPad, in the event that you need to scribble on your iPhone screen, you’re practically stuck between a rock and a hard place (you can purchase a capacitive stylus which is no superior to your finger). But, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with the most powerful S Pen, and the onboard software gives you a chance to use the stylus for writing instant messages, drawing and scribbling notes when the phone’s screen is even off.

#10. More phone login options

The iPhone 8, 7 and 6 all use Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint recognition to give you a chance to sign in with one touch, however they don’t offer retina or facial or retina recognition. The iPhone X offers facial recognition however no retina or fingerprint option. Android gadgets provide you with an extensive variety of authentication alternatives. Samsung’s current Galaxy telephones, for instance, let you choose facial or retina, fingerprint recognition.

