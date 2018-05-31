Davido signs Sauce Kid aka Sinzuu into DMW

Popular singer, Davido on Monday signed US-based Nigerian rapper, Babalola Falemi, aka Sauce Kid or Sinzuu, to his DMW record label.

This is coming few weeks after Saucekid was released from jail in America.Davido and DMW made the announcement on their Instagram pages, sharing a photo of the artiste signing his contract.

The caption read: ”Announcing my new artiste, New DMW signee, Sinzuu.”

DAILY POST recalls that the ‘Assurance’ crooner had last week signed new artist, Idowest to the record label, DMW.

Davido then explained that he signed Idowest because he has worked hard and proven to be a part of his team.

