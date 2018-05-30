Software/IT/Web Application Developer at Western Development Company Limited (WDCL)

Western Development Company Limited (WDCL) is an independent limited liability company, established in Nigeria over 10 years ago. WDCL is the sole representative of various overseas companies in the fields of IT, Telecommunications, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical/Electronics Engineering. However, being an independent company. WDCL offers to our clients the best goods and services of any parent company or equipment manufacturer.Software/IT/Web Application Developer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Job Description

Expertise in GIS and mapping application development which should include these areas: Software/IT/Web application Developmentfor tracking system; GIS (license) & GPS integration, familiarity with Esri server technology, specifically of ArcGIS Server Tools and Geo Event Extension applications; Configuration of geoevent input, output sockets, Integration with operations dashboard, Configuration of spatiotemporal big data infrastructure back-end for GeoEvent Development of feature services applications from geoevents.

Method of Application

Appplicants should send their CV’s to: timi@wdcl.net

