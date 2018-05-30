APPLICATIONS ARE NOW BEEN SUBMITTED FOR Marshal Papworth Scholarships For Developing Countries’ Students In Uk 2018, Hurry and apply now!!

What You need to Know about Marshal Papworth Scholarships For Developing Countries’ Students In UK 2018Marshal Papworth Scholarships provide opportunities for students from developing countries to gain the agricultural and horticultural skills needed to achieve a sustainable future for themselves and their communities through two scholarship programmes: Masters programme – A one year’s Masters Degree in agriculture or horticulture at a UK-based university ; Marshal Papworth 10-week short course – A 10-week practical and experiential course to empower change makers in rural communities. The Scholarship varies from £14,500 to £21,500 depending on location and chosen university/ College as determined by the Marshal Papworth committee . Full details:

Level:

Masters and a Short Course Programme

Field(s):

Masters programme – A one year’s Masters Degree in agriculture or horticulture at a UK-based university. As an agricultural charity we favour land-based postgraduate courses, including Sustainable Development, Waste Management and International Horticulture. However, we also consider more general courses such as Project Management and Economic Development. Applications for our Masters scholarships are made directly to one of our partner universities/colleges, for a list of these please click here (link to Universities/Colleges page). (Cranfield University: MSc Land Reclamation and restoration, MSc Integrated Landscape Ecology, MSc Environmental Water Management and MSc Community & Water Sanitation. University of East Anglia: MSc Environment and Development, MA Development Economics, MA Agriculture and Rural Development and MSc Water Security and International Development. University Of Wales, Bangor: MSc Agroforestry, MSc Environmental Forestry and MSc Conservation & Land Management. The University of Reading: MSc Environment and Development, MSc Applied Development Studies, MSc Communication and Development, MSc Food Security and Development and MA Social Development and Sustainable Livelihoods. University of Leicester: MSc Sustainable Management of Natural Resources and MSc Environmental Informatics. Royal Agricultural College: MSc International Rural Development and MSc Sustainable Agriculture and Food security. Writtle College: MSc Conservation Management under Global change, MSc Horticulture Crop Production, MSc Post Harvest Technology, MSc Livestock Production Science and MSc Animal Welfare and conservation).

• Marshal Papworth 10-week short course – A 10-week practical and experiential course to empower change makers in rural communities. This is a 10-week short course in partnership with Shuttle-worth College. The 10-week short course is where students learn vocational skills in animal and crop husbandry, machinery operations, IT and study a Special Marshal Papworth module in small scale business management. Upon completion of this course students will receive a Level 3 Certificate in Agriculture, validated by Edexcel which is an internationally recognised awarding body.

Host Nationality:

Uk

Eligible Nationalities:

: Marshal Papworth Scholarships for Developing Countries are targeted for the students from Developing Countries (Afghanistan, Algeria, Angola, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados ,Belize ,Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burma (Myanmar), Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia Comoros, Congo (Brazzaville),Congo (Kinshasa), Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, Dominican Republic, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Kenya, Korea (North) , Korea (South), Jordan, Kiribati, Kuwait, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria , Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Palestine, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka/Ceylon, Sudan, Suriname, Swaziland, Syria, Taiwan, Tanzanian Thailand, Tibet, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Tuvalu, Uganda, Uruguay, United Arab Emirates and Zimbabwe) can apply for the scholarships.

scholarship Benefits :

‣ Scholarship covers: MSc & MA Scholarships vary in value from £14,500 to £21,500 depending on location and chosen university/ College. The scholarships are designed to fund the majority of tuition fees, living expenses and travel costs.

Each scholarship provides education for a one year course. We therefore award scholarships for a course such as an MSc or MA as these are traditionally one year in length.

‣ We expect students to gain acceptance on a suitable course. Please go to Application Process were you will find a list of universities/colleges that we are currently working with and the relevant courses they individually run from the list below. The contacts listed are fully aware of the Marshal Papworth scholarship.

For more details on the society’s Marshal Papworth Scholarship please contact slauridsen@eastofengland.org.uk.

TOPICS COVERED

SHORT COURSE PROGRAMME

DURATION: 10 WEEKS

LEVEL: LEVEL 3 CERTIFICATE IN AGRICULTURE

DELIVERY: CAMPUS, FULL-TIME

CAMPUS: SHUTTLEWORTH COLLEGE

PROGRAMME AT A GLANCE: Crop Management ; Livestock Management; Business Management; Additional Activities: Students will obtain experience of operating a range of machinery used in agriculture. This additional work will enable students to understand which machines are commonly used, and learn how to operate and service them

Eligibility

‣ All eligible candidates to whom the School have made an offer are automatically considered for this Marshal Papworth Scholarships for Developing Countries award. The School nominated student will be sent the appropriate application forms.

‣ Please note that all applicants are expected to have met the School’s English language requirements and been offered and accepted a place on the course by this date. Successful applicants will be contacted by the admissions department.

Scholarship Application Method

‣ Applicants are required to apply by email.

Scholarship applications are due on March ( annually) ( applicants are required to check school admission deadline)

‣ Application forms and guidelines can be download from the official website

‣ It is important to read the application procedure, and visit the official websites (link found below) for detailed information on how to apply for this scholarship.

For more Information about Marshal Papworth Scholarships

Application Deadline: will be updated shortly

