Important Travel Hacks for The Elderly

There is no age limit to travel. While getting older often means that you may not carry out certain activities with as much strength as you used to, this should not limit your ability to explore new destinations. Seniors, whether alone or with their loved ones, can navigate the world of modern travel safely and enjoyably too. It is advisable to travel more as a senior as you tend to appreciate new destinations and experiences more. However, seeing as you may be much slower in your reflexes, you will need to be careful while globetrotting. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares important travel safety tips for the elderly.Travel with proper documentation

Don’t leave the house before making sure you have all necessary documentation on hand. You or a family member should make copies of your passport, driver’s license, insurance, travel tickets, itinerary, boarding pass, in addition to your physician prescriptions and medical statements. Once you have made copies of the necessary documentation, place them in your backpack.

Book a direct flight

When planning your trip, aim to schedule a direct flight rather than a connecting one. Not only will this reduce your overall travelling time, but it will also help reduce the chances of missing a connecting flight. Another benefit of flying direct is you won’t feel rushed, which can lead to falls or other injuries simply because you are in a hurry.

Plan your travelling time properly

You may not have the energy level you once had, which is why it is important that you plan your travels during less busy times. Travelling is a lengthy process that is only worsened during busy hours, avoid the hustle and bustle by travelling mid-morning or early afternoon.

Travel with medications and maintain a regular dosage

This is a very important tip to keep in mind. You should always store important medications in your backpack instead of your checked baggage. This way you can quickly access them during the flight if needed. You should also make sure you have an adequate supply of medication, in case of an emergency.

Get travel insurance

When looking forward to an upcoming vacation, the last thing on your mind is all the possible things that could go wrong. Nothing puts a bigger damper on your trip than becoming suddenly ill or missing your flight. Although everyone should purchase travel insurance, it’s highly recommended for elderly travellers or travellers with a chronic illness. This is because they are more likely to experience unexpected health complications before or after they arrive at their destination.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)