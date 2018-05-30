Apply now for the Fully Funded 1,500 Chevening Scholarships in UK for Developing Countries 2018/2019, only eligible persons will be considered for this program

What You Need To Know About This Scholarship

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with strong academic backgrounds who also have demonstrable leadership potential. The scholarship offers financial support to study for a Master’s degree at any of the UK’s leading universities and the opportunity to become part of an influential global network of 44,000 alumni. There are approximately 1,500 Chevening Scholarships on offer globally for the2018/2019 academic cycle. These scholarships represent a significant investment from the UK government to develop the next cohort of global leaders.Prior to starting your application for a Chevening Scholarship please ensure you have the following ready:

Essential: Three different UK master’s course choices

Optional: English language test results (if you’ve already met the requirements)

Optional: UK master’s university offer (if you’ve already met the requirements)

Level:

Undergraduate and postgraduate studies

Eligible Fields of Study:

Chevening Scholarships are awarded across a wide range of fields; including politics, government, business, the media, the environment, civil society, religion, and academia in any UK University

Host Nationality:

UK

Eligible African Countries:

Developing countries

Benefits of Scholarship:

A full Chevening Scholarship award normally comprises:

payment of tuition fees;

travel to and from your country of residence by an approved route for you only;

an arrival allowance;

a grant for the cost of preparation of a thesis or dissertation (if required);

an excess baggage allowance;

the cost of an entry clearance (visa) application for you only;

a monthly personal living allowance (stipend) to cover accommodation and living expenses. The monthly stipend will depend on whether you are studying inside or outside London. It is currently £917 per month outside London and £1134 per month inside London (subject to annual review).

Eligibility:

To be eligible for a Chevening Scholarship you must:

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country.

Return to your country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after your scholarship has ended

Have an undergraduate degree that will enable you to gain entry to a post-graduate programme at a UK university. This is typically equivalent to an upper second-class 2:1 honours degree in the UK

Have at least two years’ work experience

Apply to three different eligible UK university courses and have received an unconditional offer from one of these choices by 13 July 2017

Meet the Chevening English language requirement by 13 July 2017

How can I Apply?

To apply for a Chevening Scholarship, you must complete and submit an online eChevening application form.

It is important to go through the application instructions on the scholarship webpage before applying.

Visit scholarship webpage for details



Sponsors: Chevening Scholarships are funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), with further contributions from universities and other partners in the UK and overseas, including governmental and private sector bodies.

Important Notes: The process of selecting Chevening Scholars takes a minimum of eight months from the application deadline to when scholars are conditionally selected for an award.

