Commerce Undergraduate International Merit Scholarships in Australia, 2018

The University of Melbourne is inviting applications for Commerce Undergraduate International Merit Scholarships. These scholarships are available to international students commencing the Bachelor of Commerce.

Brief Description

The University of Melbourne is a public research university located in Melbourne, Australia. Founded in 1853, it is Australia’s second oldest university and the oldest in Victoria.If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Level/Field of study:

Scholarships are available for students commencing the Bachelor of Commerce in the field of Commerce.

Host Nationality:

The scholarship is hosted by the University of Melbourne, Australia.

Eligible Nationality:

Scholarship is open to international students.

Scholarship Benefits:

These opportunities has value that includes 50% fee remission for the duration of the course (up to three years).

Scholarship Number:

The number of offers was not specified.

Eligibility:

The following criteria must be met in order for applicants to be eligible for the scholarship:

All international students who apply to the Bachelor of Commerce program.

English is the language of instruction and assessment across the University of Melbourne. Students must meet the English language requirements of the University to be eligible for a place. As an undergraduate or graduate student, students can satisfy the English language requirements in a number of ways depending on their circumstances.

Application Procedure:

Bachelor of Commerce applicants are considered automatically based on their academic results. No scholarship application is necessary.

International students who are completing Year 12 in Australia must lodge an application for the Bachelor of Commerce through the Victorian Tertiary Admissions Centre (VTAC).

If you are hoping to apply for a place in the Bachelor of Commerce (Chancellor’s Scholar’s Program) please refer to the information provided on the University’s Future Students website. Note that this opportunity is only open to students completing an Australian Year 12 qualification or the IB Program in Australia.

If you are not completing Year 12 in Australia, you can apply directly to the University online or by mail.

You can also submit an application through a University of Melbourne representative in your area.

You can begin the application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

Application Deadline:

Currently, this scholarship is open through the year

