Category Developer at Jumia Nigeria – Apply Now

Jumia is Africa’s leading internet group, with already over 3,000 employees in more than 20 African countries and huge successes such as Jumia, Jumia Travel, Jumia Food, Jumia Deals, Jumia House, Jumia Jobs and Jumia Services. It is led by top talented leaders offering a great mix of local and international talents and is backed by MTN, Millicom, Rocket Internet, Axa, Orange, Goldman Sachs & CdC.

We are currently looking for talented people with a passion for emerging markets and Africa to join our team and embark on our exciting journey in the position below:Category Developer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience 3 – 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Description

You will also be responsible for acquiring, onboarding and developing vendor on Jumia.

In particular you will:

Ensure that the pricing and promotion of these categories are managed effectively to increase sales and profitability aimed at driving sustainable growth.

Utilize prospecting tools to generate leads. Prospect to secure new, competitive and non-buying accounts.

Proactively arrange time in territory to achieve optimum face-to-face selling opportunities.

Coordinate account set up, initial equipment and product deliveries to ensure customer satisfaction, including follow-up with customer once account is set up.

Help reshape and define assigned category to proactively engage customer base and drive wallet share growth.

Effectively execute territory plan, account plans and opportunity plans to maximize revenue across 100-125 assigned accounts

Help define the seller base and industry verticals Jumia targets and influence a sales plan that is in line with our seller business direction.

Build and maintain a healthy sales pipeline to achieve new business targets that exceed monthly metrics and key performance goals.

Drive revenue by identifying and understanding the client’s business needs, and effectively offering highly valued solutions that win new business opportunities for Jumia

Design exit strategies for unsuccessful vendors/ products

Utilize tools and best practices to meet and exceed weekly sales goals & metrics

Professional Skills & Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Sales, Marketing, Business Operations is required. MBA is desired.

Must have 3-5 years of experience in Key Account Management, Sales and/or Business Development in a large FCMG organisation

Proven ability to initiate relationships, assess partnership viability, work through long deal cycles, and close complex deals.

Ability to create valid business reasons to engage customers to drive meaningful sales engagements and business opportunities

Comfortable in a fast-paced, multi-tasked, high-energy environment.

Advanced knowledge of the Online Marketplace and the Ecommerce Industry.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Jumia Nigeria career website on africainternetgroup.peoplehr.net to apply

