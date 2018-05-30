Calouste Gulbenkian Undergraduate Studies Scholarships in Portugal, 2018

Applications are open for Calouste Gulbenkian Undergraduate Studies Scholarships. The scholarships are open to all disciplines, and are awarded based on merit only.

The aim of the Calouste Gulbenkian Undergraduate Studies Scholarship is to encourage university students of Armenian origin from less developed countries, particularly the Middle East and Latin America, to obtain higher education in any field in a recognised university.

Brief DescriptionThe Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation is a Portuguese institution under private law and of general public utility, perpetual in nature, with its statutory purposes spanning the arts, beneficence, science, and education.

Level/Field of study:

Scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate programme in the subjects offered by the university.

Host Nationality:

The scholarship is hosted by Portugal.

Eligible Nationality:

Scholarship is open to Students from Armenian origin.

Scholarship Benefits:

The maximum scholarship award is 5,000 USD per year.

Scholarship Number:

Approximately forty scholarships will be provided per year

Eligibility:

The following criteria must be met in order for applicants to be eligible for the scholarship:

Candidates wishing to apply for a Calouste Gulbenkian Undergraduate Studies Scholarship must meet the following requirements:

Be of Armenian origin

Be no more than 25 years old at the time of the application

Having outstanding examination and/or school results

Be enrolled or accepted in a higher education institution, duly recognized by the local national authorities

Candidates must declare to the Foundation if they receive other scholarships to obtain their degrees

If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Application Procedure:

A copy of the candidate’s passport (main page with personal data)

Birth or baptism certificate, or an equivalent document attesting to the Armenian heritage, translated into English, if the original is not in English or French

Attested copies of academic certificates obtained and grade-sheets (last academic year), with grades’ clarification letter, translated into English, if originals are not in English or French

A motivation letter (max. 1 page), including why they chose their respective field of study

A brief curriculum vitae

A statement outlining their commitment to contribute to the Armenian community during their studies or upon graduation.

How to Apply:

Applications must be filled out online.

You can begin the application by clicking on Online Application and get more details by clicking the Scholarship Link

Application Deadline:

The deadline for the scholarship is May 31, 2018

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)