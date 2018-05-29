Recent Photos Of Popular Chinese Actor Jet Li Has Fans Worried – Must See

A recent photo allegedly of Chinese actor and martial artist, Jet Li, has alarmed fans and raised questions about the 55-year-old action star’s health.

After the photo, which was taken at a temple in Tibet went viral on Saturday, May 19th, the South China Morning Post reported that fans were “praying for his health”.Long known for his youthful looks and acrobatic moves, in recent years Li has battled hyperthyroidism, a condition that can cause fatigue and weight loss and that has previously ignited rumors of Li’s declining health.

While some of his fans were praying for him, others have speculated that the man they believe is Li looks older because of bad lighting or the angle.

On Monday, May 21st, Li’s manager, Steven Chasman, said that it was just a bad photo of someone who is 55 years old.

“He has hyperthyroidism that he’s been dealing with for almost 10 years. It’s nothing life-threatening and he’s dealing with it,” Chasman told the Washington Post, adding that he has spoken with Li’s assistant.

See the photo below.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)