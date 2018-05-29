Mechanic/Logistics Assistant at Giant Beverages Limited -Apply Now

Giant Beverages Limited is a new manufacturing company engaged in the production of natural and healthy non-alcoholic beverages. As a corporate entity, we produce products of the highest quality and are committed to delivering quality service to our customers. Giant Beverages drinks are produced with the finest natural ingredients to meet high quality standards.Mechanic/Logistics Assistant

Job Type Full Time

Qualification

Experience 2 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Engineering / Technical Logistics

Job Description

Perform minor and major repairs on trucks and trailers

Conduct regular preventative maintenance on service trucks, including inspection, tire rotation and oil changes

Perform regular diagnostic tests on trucks

Maintain accurate records of each repair performed on vehicles

Follow a checklist of inspection procedures

Test drive vehicles to diagnose malfunctions

Inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, transmissions, engines, and other parts of vehicles

Do routine maintenance, such as changing oil, checking batteries, and lubricating equipment and parts

Adjust and align wheels, tighten bolts and screws, and attach system components

Repair or replace malfunctioning components, parts, and other mechanical or electrical equipment

Test-drive vehicles to ensure that they run smoothly

Must be conversant with rotor engine

Qualification/ Experience

Mechanical Engineering or related study.

2 years experience in truck repairs.

Fair knowledge of logistics.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV’s to: admin@giantbeverages.com

