Mechanic/Logistics Assistant at Giant Beverages Limited -Apply Now
Giant Beverages Limited is a new manufacturing company engaged in the production of natural and healthy non-alcoholic beverages. As a corporate entity, we produce products of the highest quality and are committed to delivering quality service to our customers. Giant Beverages drinks are produced with the finest natural ingredients to meet high quality standards.Mechanic/Logistics Assistant
Job Type Full Time
Qualification
Experience 2 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Engineering / Technical Logistics
Job Description
Perform minor and major repairs on trucks and trailers
Conduct regular preventative maintenance on service trucks, including inspection, tire rotation and oil changes
Perform regular diagnostic tests on trucks
Maintain accurate records of each repair performed on vehicles
Follow a checklist of inspection procedures
Test drive vehicles to diagnose malfunctions
Inspect brake systems, steering mechanisms, transmissions, engines, and other parts of vehicles
Do routine maintenance, such as changing oil, checking batteries, and lubricating equipment and parts
Adjust and align wheels, tighten bolts and screws, and attach system components
Repair or replace malfunctioning components, parts, and other mechanical or electrical equipment
Test-drive vehicles to ensure that they run smoothly
Must be conversant with rotor engine
Qualification/ Experience
Mechanical Engineering or related study.
2 years experience in truck repairs.
Fair knowledge of logistics.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV’s to: admin@giantbeverages.com
