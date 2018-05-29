Female Brand Manager Job at Ayoola Foods Ltd – Apply Now

Ayoola Foods Ltd was founded by Engr. Segun Emmanuel Olaye, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. He bagged his Masters Degree at Odessa Engineering Institute in 1984 in the former Soviet Union, now Ukraine. During his six-year stay abroad, he missed a lot of African delicacies which was not available then in Odessa, USSR. This led to conception of Ayoola Foods Ltd in 1991 and was registered as Food processing, Packaging, Marketing and Consulting Company.

The company commenced business with few products, today we have wide range of products which include Poundo Yam, Yam Flour, Cassava Flour, Plantain Flour, Beans Flour, Brown Beans and Cassava Fufu among others. All our products are duly registered by National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).Female Brand Manager

Job Type Full Time

Qualification BA/BSc/HND

Experience 5 years

Location Lagos

Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding

General Duties and Responsibilities

Analyze how our brand is positioned in the market

Monitor market trends, research consumer markets and competitors’ activities to identify opportunities and key issues

Oversee marketing and advertising activities to ensure consistency with product line strategy

Ensure brand volume and profitability objectives are achieved

Develop and execute strong brand plans for the products

Conduct research on the brand to ensure brand health, brand relevance and increase market share

Strong people interaction especially with sales ensuring clear precise communication on all projects constantly

Drive employee passion for the brands ensuring our employees are our ambassadors

Gather insights from the market to make informed decisions on all brands

Proven ability to develop brand and marketing strategies and effectively communicate recommendations to executive management

Drive sales for the company

Requirements

Not less than 5 years’ experience in FMCG company or Advertising company promoting brands

Strong knowledge of market research tools and techniques

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong research and analytical skills

Familiarity with the latest trends, technologies and methodologies in graphic design, web design, etc.

Comfortable working with numbers, metrics, and spreadsheets

In-depth understanding of the company’s current products and future concepts

Minimum qualification: BSc/HND in Marketing, Business Admin or other related disciplines

Membership of NIMN and/or APCON will be an added advantage

Method of Application

Applicants should send CVs to ayoolafoodsng2018@gmail.com

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)