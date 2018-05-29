Female Brand Manager Job at Ayoola Foods Ltd – Apply Now
Ayoola Foods Ltd was founded by Engr. Segun Emmanuel Olaye, who is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer. He bagged his Masters Degree at Odessa Engineering Institute in 1984 in the former Soviet Union, now Ukraine. During his six-year stay abroad, he missed a lot of African delicacies which was not available then in Odessa, USSR. This led to conception of Ayoola Foods Ltd in 1991 and was registered as Food processing, Packaging, Marketing and Consulting Company.
The company commenced business with few products, today we have wide range of products which include Poundo Yam, Yam Flour, Cassava Flour, Plantain Flour, Beans Flour, Brown Beans and Cassava Fufu among others. All our products are duly registered by National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC).Female Brand Manager
Job Type Full Time
Qualification BA/BSc/HND
Experience 5 years
Location Lagos
Job Field Media / Advertising / Branding
General Duties and Responsibilities
Analyze how our brand is positioned in the market
Monitor market trends, research consumer markets and competitors’ activities to identify opportunities and key issues
Oversee marketing and advertising activities to ensure consistency with product line strategy
Ensure brand volume and profitability objectives are achieved
Develop and execute strong brand plans for the products
Conduct research on the brand to ensure brand health, brand relevance and increase market share
Strong people interaction especially with sales ensuring clear precise communication on all projects constantly
Drive employee passion for the brands ensuring our employees are our ambassadors
Gather insights from the market to make informed decisions on all brands
Proven ability to develop brand and marketing strategies and effectively communicate recommendations to executive management
Drive sales for the company
Requirements
Not less than 5 years’ experience in FMCG company or Advertising company promoting brands
Strong knowledge of market research tools and techniques
Excellent written and verbal communication skills
Strong research and analytical skills
Familiarity with the latest trends, technologies and methodologies in graphic design, web design, etc.
Comfortable working with numbers, metrics, and spreadsheets
In-depth understanding of the company’s current products and future concepts
Minimum qualification: BSc/HND in Marketing, Business Admin or other related disciplines
Membership of NIMN and/or APCON will be an added advantage
Method of Application
Applicants should send CVs to ayoolafoodsng2018@gmail.com
Leave a Reply