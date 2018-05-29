Career Opportunities at MTN Nigeria – Apply Now

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable.

It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.HLS Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Job Description

To handle and resolve all Switching Network related queries. Test and verify all new functionality both S/W & H/W and improve Network Performance

Identify, analyse and plan for current and future needs of Network Operations in respect of high level support of network performance

Implement, install and Integrate new nodes into Network as well as co-ordinate the calibration and repair of test equipment in the region.

Implement all radio-related resolution once received from Head Office.

Complete detailed Investigations on Cellular Network to optimize Network protocol layers and architecture (Includes SS7 signaling and AXE Plex Investigations) as well as New Functionality and Service testing as required

Assist Radio Engineers/Optimization/Facilities on Implementation; and Support personnel and One-man-bands (OMBs) with clearing of complex faults.

Provide auditing and mentorship of regional radio staff and ensure basic level of competency for the Radio Engineers is maintained by providing necessary informal training and guidance.

Assist Head Office RHLS with the evaluation of new Global Systems for Mobile communications (GSM) radio equipment, configurations, software releases, test and peripheral equipment.

Report radio-related problems in the network that cannot be resolved in the region to Head Office RHLS.

Resolve all Networks related faults and issues that maybe required from Second line Operation and Maintenance (SMC/CNO/DCG).

Control and Administer Customer Service Requests (CSR’s) to relevant Switching Element Supplier(s), as well as test and integrate software upgrades/releases from Suppliers.

Provide information and instructions from Head Office RHLS to all relevant regional staff.

Distribute new software to relevant regional staff and generate report and update RHLS Activity Database.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

National travel and a valid drivers license

Prepared to Work overtime and some long shifts

Experience & Training

First degree in Computer/Electrical/Electronics Engineering

Minimum of 3years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience working with others

Experience working in a medium organization

Experience in Telecoms sector.

Ericsson AXE /or EWSD switching experience is desirable

Minimum qualification

BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND

go to method of application »

Analyst Reporting, Transformation Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 3 years

Location Lagos

Job Field ICT / Computer

Job Description

The role will support the Ignite Programme Lead/Programme Director in re-thinking MTNN’s operating model and ensuring that project initiatives are aligned to deliver business objectives in the immediate and long term.

Responsible (along with initiative owners and sponsors) for the implementation of MTN’s transformation initiatives, track progress of the dedicated work streams and highlight/report on issues.

Drive increase in Shareholder return by ensuring that Ignite – Back to Glory initiatives are aligned to achieve all elements on the business score card. (E.g. Grow Market Share, Grow ICT & Data Revenue, Increase EBITDA margins, Assure Revenue, CAPEX Returns Management and Net Subscriber Additions).

Financial tracking of progress against commitments to the bottom line.

Support the Ignite Programme Director, Programme Lead and Work-streams achieve set objectives of MTNN transformation; including data and information collection, impact analysis, documentation and trouble-shooting.

Utilise project management disciplines for individual Project management and Programme management across the transformation.

Collaborate with the Programme Director, Programme Lead and internal stakeholders to translate aspirations into initiatives and projects.

Continuously review initiatives, initiative action plans, initiative KPI’s and business plans. Highlight gaps to set objectives and deviations.

Keep the Transformation Office and Work-streams informed of actions, progress and issues and present updates during internal stakeholder meetings, where required.

Tracks progress of the initiatives; Identify, highlight and report any issues that merit further investigation by the Programme Lead, Programme Director or Initiative Leaders.

Prepare relevant content including reports, pre-reads and presentations for the Steerco, GTB, TO and other meetings.

Ensure hygiene of initiative data and information captured on Wave by all Work-streams.

Serve MTNN’s customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on Customer centricity to reflect in a positive and improving Net Promoter Score.

Develop/reform relationships with MTNN’s ecosystem partners to create value and transform MTNN’s revenue.

Ensure that internal stakeholders are kept informed of the progress of the TO in achieving business targets.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions.

May be required to work extended hours.

Experience & Training

First degree in any relevant discipline

Fluent in English and language of country preferable

Possession of Project Management certification or an MBA is advantageous

With at least 3 years experience in relevant sector/ industry as per relevant role.

Experience working in a global/multinational enterprise (understanding emerging markets advantageous)

Proven project management or business analysis experience

Strategic outlook and attention to detail

High performing individual with strong standing, credibility across organization and a natural internal network.

Strong analytical skills and sound business judgment.

Excellent problem solving skills, ability to help others organize problem solving

Excellent communication skills; strong networking and influencing skills.

Experience creating and presenting presentations

Knowledge of relevant software skills (e.g., Excel, PowerPoint, Wave) Training: Competitor Insights/Business Analytics.

Programme Management.

Minimum Qualification

BA, BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech, HND, LLB or BArch.

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)