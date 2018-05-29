7 ways to Know your Partner Just Slept with Someone Else – Must Read

How to know your partner just slept with someone: The issue of infidelity in relationships can never be overlooked as it is a subject that affects many. The same way women cheat in relationships, men also cheat. What most people fail to understand is that gthere would always be lapses when a party starts to cheat on the other person. Although, many would agree that catching a cheating partner is psychological; this explains why people say their instincts led them to the discovery.

In this piece, we would be looking at the signs men watch out for when they want to know if their woman has been cheating or not. The signs that would be raised would be considered elementary for those girls who make cheating their life ambition and would never be caught doing it. Find below some of the give-away signs that men watch out for when women cheat on them:7. THE SMELL: There is always a funny smell you will perceive after sex; no matter the level of personal hygiene you may have, there would always be an odor. This is because sex has its own smell. And after the meshing and grinding of two bodies on heat, you should not expect to breathe in clean air in that place. Men get to know if their girlfriends have just slept with someone else by perceiving that odor. Some people have very sensitive olfactory lobes that could pick smells from afar. Ladies who do not clean up well may be caught this way.

6. THE COLOUR: Let it [the se-men] out and look at the color, white means he has eja-culated within the past 3 days, yellow means he hasn’t. (Some people say the color will change after time too time, you can check yourself.)

5. DEEP SLEEP: Whenever your girlfriend returns from an unknown place and spend an awfully long time in the bathroom, then something is fishy. Women are always very conscious and would do everything they could to cover their tracks after sleeping with someone else other than their boyfriends. And to make matters worse, they go into a deep sleep without being drunk. Definitely, they have some serious explanations to make.

4. THEY TURN DOWN ADVANCES: Men get to predict if their girlfriends just slept with someone else when they turn down their sexual advances later. Women do not like having sex when they have reached orgasm severally. The best they could do in an instance as such is to turn down the sexual advances and rest till they feel rejuvenated enough to do it.

3. WHEN HER MAKE UP IS NEATLY DONE: Another way men get to know if their girlfriends have been doing stuffs behind them is through their appearances. Women, in a bid not to draw attention to themselves and what they have done try reapplying their makeup. Some men who know their women well enough may feel like it is out of place for them to have their makeup reapplied at a particular time of the day. Also, they make effort to look fresh by applying perfume on their bodies for freshness.

2. THEY BECOME DEFENSIVE: Women who cheat know that their boyfriends are likely to question them when they return; therefore, they are prepared for the questions and prepping they may go through. And being women, they end up flaring up as soon as the questions are asked. This defense mechanism of theirs makes the men feel like they have just slept with someone else.

1. THEY AVOID EYE CONTACT: Remember men could never get it wrong with these signs if the girlfriends in question are women who are just starting to get into the cheating business. They still have conscience and would feel guilty about sleeping with other men. But the pros, they are most likely to look you in the eye and stand their ground when they are being questioned.

