Tekno Welcomes a Baby Girl With His London-Based Girlfriend, Lola Rae

May 28, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

Tekno has welcomed a baby girl with his London Based girlfriend, Lola Rae, the baby is the product of their whirlwind romance last year. He shared the news with his fans online today

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *