“I and Davido will grow old together” — Chioma

After a fan prayed that she and her boyfriend, Davido will grow old together, Chef Chioma happily said ‘So be it’ to the prayer.

A photo was shared on a social media page of an old couple all cuddled up, with the caption,oh dammit, who’s growing old with me?And a fan, who’s obviously in love with Davido and Chioma’s relationship commented that that will be Davido and Chioma years later while tagging them.

Upon seeing the hearty comment, Chioma quickly tapped into blessing and claimed it as she wrote amen in response to the commenter.

See below,

