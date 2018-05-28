Federal Road Safety Corps Recruitment 2018/2019 – Apply Now

The Federal Road Safety Corps is a Para-military organization and the Lead Agency In Road traffic administration and Safety Management In Nigeria.

The Corps is desirous of recruiting young, vibrant, intelligent and technologically driven individuals In its march towards becoming a world class organisation. Consequently, applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals for appointment into the following positionsOfficer Cadre (Assistant Route Commander)

Officer (MBBS)

Marshal Inspectorate Cadre (MI)

Road Marshal Assistant Cadre

Shortlisted applicants will be required to come along with the print out of the form as well as acknowledgment slip for screening

SUBMISSION OF APPLICATIONS

Applications should be submitted within 6 weeks of this publication

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Applicants must be

Nigerian by birth

Not be less than 18 years of more than 30 years old in 2018 (35 years will be considered for medical Doctors as well as articulate drivers

Be single

Not less than 1.68 metres for males and 1.63 metres for females

Have a fully expanded chest of not less than 0.82 metres for men only

Be physically and mentally fit for paramilitary activities

Produce a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital

Be free from any form of financial embarrasment,be of good chareacter,and must not have been convicted of any criminal offences

APPLICANTS MUST NOTE THAT

Computer literacy and possession of valid drivers licence shall be an added advantage for all cadres

Any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered at the time of recruitment process cannot be subsequently presented for career progression in the corp

Anyone found to have submitted false document would be disqualified and prosecuted

Double enteries would be disqualified

Medical and allied professionals must possess current practicing licenses while legal officers must have been called to bar

Higher diploma (HD) and diploma obtained from university would not be accepted

Shortlisted applicant would be required to take a computer based examination to be conducted by JAMB

Shortlisted applicant would be required to undergo drug test with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

For all enquiries call 122 (Toll Free) 08077690361, 08077690362. or email recruitment2018@frsc.gov.ng

