Davido: I will record video with Cristiano Ronaldo

Nigerian award-winning music star, Davido has revealed that Real Madrid top player, Cristiano Ronaldo is his friend, writes Nigerian online publication Daily Post.

Davido disclosed this during an interview with popular football website Goal.According to the publication, the If crooner also revealed plans to record a video with Ronaldo.

“Ronaldo is my friend but I haven’t met him. He is busy and I am busy. I’ll do a video with him but not a music video …would try to capture a video where our worlds will meet,” he said.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)