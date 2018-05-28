Davido Celebrates Real Madrid’s Champions League Victory

May 28, 2018   Entertainment   No comments

Real Madrid beat Liverpool by 3 – 1 to retain the champion’s league title for the third time consecutively.

Davido took to his twitter and wrote;Providence Rhode Island tonite ! THE Strand Theatre!!! ��see y’all there ⚡ Congrats again Madrid

Money on Liverpool!!!

