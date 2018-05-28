”2face Kids Look Like They Are Suffering” – Fan Says. Sunmbo Adeoye Replies

Singer, 2Baba, has been able to stay away from cyber bully but when it has to do with his children, he sometimes feel pained at how some people try to push him to the wall.

The Singer seems to have come across an insult thrown at his children with Sunmbo Adeoye as a fan described them as suffering children without proper care.

2face son. Nino Idibia took to his instagram page to share a photo of himself and his brother but got attack from a fan and the mother who looks out for her children did not spare the fellow who tried causing sadness for the children.

According to the fan,

“daveedaaa: How comes 2face kids looks like they are suffering? pls i didn’t mean it in a negative way”

But Sunmbo being the mother ‘Hen’ came to the rescue by stating thus,

“sunmboadeoye: daveedaaa u do know what you are up too and it’s sad. You come on my page to discredit the effort my children put into innovating, then you come here to say they look like they are suffering. I have no words for you. you will understand when you become a parent.”

The comment as since be deleted…

