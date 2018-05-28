2018 WAEC Marking Date And Centres Released – See Details
While WAEC marking is not an employment opportunity, and cannot even be quoted in the CV as a viable working experience but facilitates your chances of been employed by good schools, the advantages of coordination and marking is stated below:
1. It puts some coins in the pocket. In about five (5)days of using your leisure to mark, you are guaranteed at least N15,000 which has been reviewed upwardly Can serve some purposes;2. The informative content of the coordination is helpful for teachers. Helps you know the best way to prepare students for the examination. It also enriches the teacher’s research and lesson notes;
Please, invited or not, if you live near the state capital, check the marking venues used for coordination. Gate-crash (if not invited) and you may be fortunate to get a pack.
LIST OF ALL MARKING VENUES IN NIGERIA
1. Aba marking venue, Girls Secondary School, Abayi-Aba
2. Abakaliki marking venue, Holy Ghost Secondary School, Abakaliki
3. Abeokuta 1 marking venue, Rev. Kuti Memmorial Grammar School, Abeokuta
4. Abeokuta 2 marking venue, Abeokuta Girls Grammar School, Onikolobo, Abeokuta
5. Abuja marking venue, Government Secondary School, Wuse 3
6. Ado-Ekiti 1 marking venue, Christ Girls’ School, Ado-Ekiti
7. Ado-Ekiti 2 marking venue, Mary Immaculate Girls Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti
8. Agbor marking venue, Ogbemudein Mixed Secondary School, Agbor
9. Akure 1 marking venue, Acquinas College, Akure
10. Akure 2 marking venue, Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School, Akure
11. Asaba marking venue, Anglican Girls Grammar School, Asaba
12. Auchi marking venue, Our Lady of Fatima College, Auchi
13. Awka marking venue, Igwebike Grammar School, Awka
14. Bauchi marking venue, General Hassan UsmanKatsina College, Bauchi
15. Benin 1 marking venue, Idia College, Benin-City
16. Benin 2 marking venue, Western Boys High School, Benin-City
17. Birnin Kebbi marking venue, Nagari College Birnin Kebbi
18. Calabar marking venue, Hope Waddell Training Institution, Calabar
19. Dutse marking venue, Government Commercial School, Dutse
20. Enugu 1 marking venue, Urban Anglican Girls School, Ogui New Layout, Enugu
21. Enugu 2 marking venue, Federal Govt. College Enugu.
22. Gombe marking venue, Education Resource Centre, Gombe
23. Gusau marking venue, Sambo Secondary School, Gusau
24. Gwagwalada marking venue, Government Secondary School, Gwagwalada
25. The Polytechnic Ibadan, CBT Centre. Ibadan.
26. Ibadan 1 marking venue, Loyola College, Old Ife Rd., Ibadan
27. Ibadan 2 marking venue, Anwar-Ul Grammar School, Eleyele Ibadan
28. Ibadan 3 marking venue, St Patrick’s Grammar School, Bashorun Ibadan
29. Ijebu-Ode marking venue, Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode
30. Ikare-Akoko marking venue, Victory College, Ikare-Akoko
31. Ikorodu marking venue, Government. Senior College, Ikorodu
32. Ikot-Ekpene marking venue, State College, Ikot-Ekpene
33. Ilaro marking venue, Yewa College, Ilaro
34. Ile-Ife marking venue, Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife
35. Ilesa marking venue, Ilesa Grammar School, Ilesa
36. Ilorin 1 marking venue, St. Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin
37. Ilorin 2 marking venue, Sheikh Abdulkadir College, Ilorin
38. Jalingo marking venue, Magami Government Day Secondary School, Jalingo
39. Jos marking venue, St. Murumba College, Jos
40. Kabba marking venue, St. Monica College, Kabba
41. Kaduna marking venue 1, Sardauna Memorial College (SMC) Kaduna
42. Kaduna marking venue 2, Queen Amina College, Kaduna
43. Kafanchan marking venue, Government College, Kagoro
44. Kano marking venue 1, Rumfa College, Kano
45. Kano marking venue 2, Government Secondary School, Tarauni, Kano
46. Katsina marking venue, Government Day Secondary School KofarYandaka, Katisna
47. Lafia marking venue, Government Science School, Lafia
48. WAEC International office, Agidingbi, Lagos
49. Lagos (Agege 1) marking venue,Government Senior College, Agege
50. Lagos (Agege 2) marking venue, Saka Tinubu Memorial High School, Orile-Agege
51. Lagos (Igando) marking venue, Igando Community Junior High School, Igando
52. Lagos (Ijanikin) marking venue, Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo-Ijanikin
53. Lagos (Ilupeju) marking venue, Ilupeju Senior Secondary School, Ilupeju
54. Lagos (Obanikoro) marking venue, Baptist Academy, Obanikoro
55. Lagos (Surulere) marking venue, A.U.D. Grammar School, Surulere
56. Lokoja marking venue, Bishop Delisle College, Lokoja
57. Makurdi marking venue, Mount St. Gabriel Secondary School, Makurdi
58. Mbaise marking venue, Mbaise Secondary School, Aboh Mbaise
59. Minna marking venue, Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School, Bosso Road, Minna
60. Nnewi marking venue, Maria Regina Model Comprehensive College, Nnewi
61. Nsukka 1 marking venue, Nsukka High School, Nsukka
62. Nsukka 2 marking venue, Govt Technical College (G.T.C), Nsukka.
63. Offa marking venue, Offa Grammar School, Offa
64. Ogbomoso marking venue, Ogbomoso High Sch., Ogbomoso
65. Okene marking venue, Ebira Community Secondary School, Okene
66. Okigwe marking venue, Federal Government College, Okigwe
67. Okitipupa marking venue, Stella Maris College, Okitipupa
68. Ondo marking venue, St. Joseph’s College, Ondo
69. Onitsha 1 marking venue, Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha
70. Onitsha 2 marking venue, Christ the King College, Onitsha.
71. Orlu marking venue,Township Comprehensive Secondary Amaifeke,Orlu.
72. Osogbo 1 marking venue, Osogbo Grammar Sch., Osogbo
73. Osogbo 2 marking venue, Unity High School, Osogbo
74. Ota marking venue, Iganmode Grammar School, Ota
75. Otukpo marking venue, St. Francis College, Otukpo
76. Owerri 1 marking venue, Government Secondary School, Owerri
77. Owerri 2 marking venue, Emmanuel College, Owerri
78. Oyo marking venue, Olivet Bapt. High School, Oyo
79. Pankshin marking venue, Government College, Pankshin.
80. Port-Harcourt marking venue, Federal Government College, Rumuokoro
81. Sagamu marking venue, Remo Secondary School, Sagamu
82. Sapele marking venue, Chude Girls’ (Model) Secondary School, Sapele
83. Sokoto marking venue, Federal Government College, Sokoto
84. Ughelli marking venue, Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ughelli
85. Umuahia marking venue, Girls Secondary School, Umuahia
86. Uyo marking venue 1, Community Compr. Secondary School, Four Towns, Uyo
87. Uyo marking venue 2, Adiaha Obong Commercial Secondary School, Uyo
88. Yenagoa marking venue, St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Yenagoa
89. Yola marking venue, Adamawa State Poly., Yola
90. Zaria marking venue 1, Demonstration Secondary School, Abu, Zaria
91. Zaria marking venue 2, Barewa College, Zaria
Gatecrashers are welcomed nationwide.
WAEC coordination starts:
31st May, 2018 for Chief Examiners and Team leaders!
1st June, 2018 for Examiners and Asst. Examiners.
Coordination ends 3rd June, 2018
Time: 4:00pm
Gate crashers should go to the venue with their relevant certificates (both original and photocopies) and make sure attendances are taken for the 3 days.
Distribution of parcels begin on 5th June, 2018 to all existing examiners and the lucky gate crashers
A hint though from my experience as a gatecrasher, ATTENDANCE at coordination classes is NECESSARY for the 3 days. CONSISTENCY in the 3-day coordination meeting will secure you a chance. Normally, parcels are issued to those who attend the coordination classes, but Chief and Team leaders can be funny, by keeping parcels for invited examiners who do not attend the 3 days coordination. So, “shine your eyes”.
Note that some marking venues “MAY” issue out parcels to examiners when they are done with the coordination for that day.
Documents for Examiners: They mark the scripts of students using a prepared marking guide
Your First Degree/HND
Checkers: They cross check the marks awarded to the students and ensure they are properly totalled.
OND, NCE or SSCE. To apply as a checker, visit the venue on the day of coordination, address your letter to THE HEAD OF MARKING VENUE, (then add the name of the town). Submit the letter to the Secretarial staff i.e the secretary of the marking venue.
Checkers are usually invited for a test
Simple arithmetics. 15 minutes to answer 15 questions and also sum up some figures on the rows and columns.
E.g
56+3-1=
3/3+1/3=
2.5 + 3and1/2
Sq.root of 144 etc.
NB: Go to any marking center close to you with the required credentials and attend the coordination session ina subject close to what you studied in school. No body helps anyone here, I marked during my service year, in fact they were begging me to pick more packs and I refused because of the short time frame.
It is worthy to note that they pay per subject multiplied by the number of scripts given to you
e.g I think they pay N15 per script for Maths. if you are given 600 scripts that will be N15*600= N9,000.00. coupled with other allowances such as coordination fee, transport, feeding etc. Marking fee varies per subject, you will get to know one applicable to your subject at the marking venue, but the least is N8 per script. That’s not the only incentive, as there are others like Lump sum, coordination fee etc that will sum up your pay around 12,000 – 15000 if you have about 320 scripts. You take scripts home for marking and submit progressively to your Team Leader for vetting and then to your subject script officer for checking. By progressively, I mean that you don’t wait till you finish marking the entire scripts issued to you before submission. As you mark, you submit by center/school basis. A parcel usually consists of 2, 3, 4 or 5 schools/centers.
Finally, Do not misplace any script otherwise it is a police case
In my own case I marked
Physics ll
Attendance = 2500
Marking = 3196.38 (334scripts x 9.57)
Lump sum = 5344 (334scripts x 16)
Coordination meeting assistant examiner= 3600
Total = 14640.38
Minus 5% tax = 159.82
Total pay = 14480.56.
NCE holders are not eligible to mark.
Checkers N900 per day. Lagos and Portharcourt N1,200
Wish you all success!!
