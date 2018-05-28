2018 WAEC Marking Date And Centres Released – See Details

While WAEC marking is not an employment opportunity, and cannot even be quoted in the CV as a viable working experience but facilitates your chances of been employed by good schools, the advantages of coordination and marking is stated below:

1. It puts some coins in the pocket. In about five (5)days of using your leisure to mark, you are guaranteed at least N15,000 which has been reviewed upwardly Can serve some purposes;2. The informative content of the coordination is helpful for teachers. Helps you know the best way to prepare students for the examination. It also enriches the teacher’s research and lesson notes;

Please, invited or not, if you live near the state capital, check the marking venues used for coordination. Gate-crash (if not invited) and you may be fortunate to get a pack.

LIST OF ALL MARKING VENUES IN NIGERIA

1. Aba marking venue, Girls Secondary School, Abayi-Aba

2. Abakaliki marking venue, Holy Ghost Secondary School, Abakaliki

3. Abeokuta 1 marking venue, Rev. Kuti Memmorial Grammar School, Abeokuta

4. Abeokuta 2 marking venue, Abeokuta Girls Grammar School, Onikolobo, Abeokuta

5. Abuja marking venue, Government Secondary School, Wuse 3

6. Ado-Ekiti 1 marking venue, Christ Girls’ School, Ado-Ekiti

7. Ado-Ekiti 2 marking venue, Mary Immaculate Girls Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti

8. Agbor marking venue, Ogbemudein Mixed Secondary School, Agbor

9. Akure 1 marking venue, Acquinas College, Akure

10. Akure 2 marking venue, Fiwasaye Girls’ Grammar School, Akure

11. Asaba marking venue, Anglican Girls Grammar School, Asaba

12. Auchi marking venue, Our Lady of Fatima College, Auchi

13. Awka marking venue, Igwebike Grammar School, Awka

14. Bauchi marking venue, General Hassan UsmanKatsina College, Bauchi

15. Benin 1 marking venue, Idia College, Benin-City

16. Benin 2 marking venue, Western Boys High School, Benin-City

17. Birnin Kebbi marking venue, Nagari College Birnin Kebbi

18. Calabar marking venue, Hope Waddell Training Institution, Calabar

19. Dutse marking venue, Government Commercial School, Dutse

20. Enugu 1 marking venue, Urban Anglican Girls School, Ogui New Layout, Enugu

21. Enugu 2 marking venue, Federal Govt. College Enugu.

22. Gombe marking venue, Education Resource Centre, Gombe

23. Gusau marking venue, Sambo Secondary School, Gusau

24. Gwagwalada marking venue, Government Secondary School, Gwagwalada

25. The Polytechnic Ibadan, CBT Centre. Ibadan.

26. Ibadan 1 marking venue, Loyola College, Old Ife Rd., Ibadan

27. Ibadan 2 marking venue, Anwar-Ul Grammar School, Eleyele Ibadan

28. Ibadan 3 marking venue, St Patrick’s Grammar School, Bashorun Ibadan

29. Ijebu-Ode marking venue, Ijebu-Ode Grammar School, Ijebu-Ode

30. Ikare-Akoko marking venue, Victory College, Ikare-Akoko

31. Ikorodu marking venue, Government. Senior College, Ikorodu

32. Ikot-Ekpene marking venue, State College, Ikot-Ekpene

33. Ilaro marking venue, Yewa College, Ilaro

34. Ile-Ife marking venue, Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife

35. Ilesa marking venue, Ilesa Grammar School, Ilesa

36. Ilorin 1 marking venue, St. Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin

37. Ilorin 2 marking venue, Sheikh Abdulkadir College, Ilorin

38. Jalingo marking venue, Magami Government Day Secondary School, Jalingo

39. Jos marking venue, St. Murumba College, Jos

40. Kabba marking venue, St. Monica College, Kabba

41. Kaduna marking venue 1, Sardauna Memorial College (SMC) Kaduna

42. Kaduna marking venue 2, Queen Amina College, Kaduna

43. Kafanchan marking venue, Government College, Kagoro

44. Kano marking venue 1, Rumfa College, Kano

45. Kano marking venue 2, Government Secondary School, Tarauni, Kano

46. Katsina marking venue, Government Day Secondary School KofarYandaka, Katisna

47. Lafia marking venue, Government Science School, Lafia

48. WAEC International office, Agidingbi, Lagos

49. Lagos (Agege 1) marking venue,Government Senior College, Agege

50. Lagos (Agege 2) marking venue, Saka Tinubu Memorial High School, Orile-Agege

51. Lagos (Igando) marking venue, Igando Community Junior High School, Igando

52. Lagos (Ijanikin) marking venue, Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Ojo-Ijanikin

53. Lagos (Ilupeju) marking venue, Ilupeju Senior Secondary School, Ilupeju

54. Lagos (Obanikoro) marking venue, Baptist Academy, Obanikoro

55. Lagos (Surulere) marking venue, A.U.D. Grammar School, Surulere

56. Lokoja marking venue, Bishop Delisle College, Lokoja

57. Makurdi marking venue, Mount St. Gabriel Secondary School, Makurdi

58. Mbaise marking venue, Mbaise Secondary School, Aboh Mbaise

59. Minna marking venue, Ahmadu Bahago Secondary School, Bosso Road, Minna

60. Nnewi marking venue, Maria Regina Model Comprehensive College, Nnewi

61. Nsukka 1 marking venue, Nsukka High School, Nsukka

62. Nsukka 2 marking venue, Govt Technical College (G.T.C), Nsukka.

63. Offa marking venue, Offa Grammar School, Offa

64. Ogbomoso marking venue, Ogbomoso High Sch., Ogbomoso

65. Okene marking venue, Ebira Community Secondary School, Okene

66. Okigwe marking venue, Federal Government College, Okigwe

67. Okitipupa marking venue, Stella Maris College, Okitipupa

68. Ondo marking venue, St. Joseph’s College, Ondo

69. Onitsha 1 marking venue, Dennis Memorial Grammar School, Onitsha

70. Onitsha 2 marking venue, Christ the King College, Onitsha.

71. Orlu marking venue,Township Comprehensive Secondary Amaifeke,Orlu.

72. Osogbo 1 marking venue, Osogbo Grammar Sch., Osogbo

73. Osogbo 2 marking venue, Unity High School, Osogbo

74. Ota marking venue, Iganmode Grammar School, Ota

75. Otukpo marking venue, St. Francis College, Otukpo

76. Owerri 1 marking venue, Government Secondary School, Owerri

77. Owerri 2 marking venue, Emmanuel College, Owerri

78. Oyo marking venue, Olivet Bapt. High School, Oyo

79. Pankshin marking venue, Government College, Pankshin.

80. Port-Harcourt marking venue, Federal Government College, Rumuokoro

81. Sagamu marking venue, Remo Secondary School, Sagamu

82. Sapele marking venue, Chude Girls’ (Model) Secondary School, Sapele

83. Sokoto marking venue, Federal Government College, Sokoto

84. Ughelli marking venue, Anglican Girls Grammar School, Ughelli

85. Umuahia marking venue, Girls Secondary School, Umuahia

86. Uyo marking venue 1, Community Compr. Secondary School, Four Towns, Uyo

87. Uyo marking venue 2, Adiaha Obong Commercial Secondary School, Uyo

88. Yenagoa marking venue, St. Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Yenagoa

89. Yola marking venue, Adamawa State Poly., Yola

90. Zaria marking venue 1, Demonstration Secondary School, Abu, Zaria

91. Zaria marking venue 2, Barewa College, Zaria

Gatecrashers are welcomed nationwide.

WAEC coordination starts:

31st May, 2018 for Chief Examiners and Team leaders!

1st June, 2018 for Examiners and Asst. Examiners.

Coordination ends 3rd June, 2018

Time: 4:00pm

Gate crashers should go to the venue with their relevant certificates (both original and photocopies) and make sure attendances are taken for the 3 days.

Distribution of parcels begin on 5th June, 2018 to all existing examiners and the lucky gate crashers

A hint though from my experience as a gatecrasher, ATTENDANCE at coordination classes is NECESSARY for the 3 days. CONSISTENCY in the 3-day coordination meeting will secure you a chance. Normally, parcels are issued to those who attend the coordination classes, but Chief and Team leaders can be funny, by keeping parcels for invited examiners who do not attend the 3 days coordination. So, “shine your eyes”.

Note that some marking venues “MAY” issue out parcels to examiners when they are done with the coordination for that day.

Documents for Examiners: They mark the scripts of students using a prepared marking guide

Your First Degree/HND

Checkers: They cross check the marks awarded to the students and ensure they are properly totalled.

OND, NCE or SSCE. To apply as a checker, visit the venue on the day of coordination, address your letter to THE HEAD OF MARKING VENUE, (then add the name of the town). Submit the letter to the Secretarial staff i.e the secretary of the marking venue.

Checkers are usually invited for a test

Simple arithmetics. 15 minutes to answer 15 questions and also sum up some figures on the rows and columns.

E.g

56+3-1=

3/3+1/3=

2.5 + 3and1/2

Sq.root of 144 etc.

NB: Go to any marking center close to you with the required credentials and attend the coordination session ina subject close to what you studied in school. No body helps anyone here, I marked during my service year, in fact they were begging me to pick more packs and I refused because of the short time frame.

It is worthy to note that they pay per subject multiplied by the number of scripts given to you

e.g I think they pay N15 per script for Maths. if you are given 600 scripts that will be N15*600= N9,000.00. coupled with other allowances such as coordination fee, transport, feeding etc. Marking fee varies per subject, you will get to know one applicable to your subject at the marking venue, but the least is N8 per script. That’s not the only incentive, as there are others like Lump sum, coordination fee etc that will sum up your pay around 12,000 – 15000 if you have about 320 scripts. You take scripts home for marking and submit progressively to your Team Leader for vetting and then to your subject script officer for checking. By progressively, I mean that you don’t wait till you finish marking the entire scripts issued to you before submission. As you mark, you submit by center/school basis. A parcel usually consists of 2, 3, 4 or 5 schools/centers.

Finally, Do not misplace any script otherwise it is a police case

In my own case I marked

Physics ll

Attendance = 2500

Marking = 3196.38 (334scripts x 9.57)

Lump sum = 5344 (334scripts x 16)

Coordination meeting assistant examiner= 3600

Total = 14640.38

Minus 5% tax = 159.82

Total pay = 14480.56.

NCE holders are not eligible to mark.

Checkers N900 per day. Lagos and Portharcourt N1,200

Wish you all success!!

