Ugandan Govt. To Start Paying Civil Servants Daily

The Ugandan government is to introduce biometric gadgets for the implementation of daily salary payment for civil servants.

The gadgets are to be introduced following the resolve of the government to start paying civil servants according to the number of days worked rather than a guaranteed monthly salary.Prof. Ezra Suruma, the head of the Delivery Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), said they are for a start installing the gadgets at public health and educational institutions to monitor clock-in, clock-out of health workers and teachers at their duty stations, Business Daily reports

Suruma said salaries of absentee civil servants will be deducted equivalent to work days missed, he said.

(Visited 9 times, 1 visits today)